Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Shares Personal Message at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic punched his ticket to the Wimbledon 2026 semifinals after an epic 5-hour, 15-minute victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime, the longest quarterfinal in tournament history.

Djokovic defeated Auger-Aliassime, who’s nearly 15 years his junior, 7-6 (10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4). The 39-year-old is looking to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title in London, however, he’ll need to defeat the world No. 1, Jannik Sinner, to reach the final.

Djokovic enters the semifinal against Sinner coming off a grueling win, while Sinner is fresh off defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

“I wish it was the final so I didn’t have to worry about how the body will feel tomorrow but I am happy,” Djokovic told reporters. “I was telling the kids to go to sleep after the fourth set but I am glad they didn’t listen. Because ­honestly it was one of the best matches I have been involved in on this court in my career.”

Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, and their two children, Tara, 8, and Stefan, 11, are at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club cheering him on.

After Djokovic broke Roger Federer’s record for most men’s singles Wimbledon wins (106) following his fourth-round victory, the No. 7 seed gushed over having his family in the crowd.

“My children have always been very loud, even in the round of 16. I can hear their voices. They are really doing their best to support their father,” he said.

“I try not to take these moments for granted because they are very rare and special. I am very lucky that my children have been able to watch me play on Wimbledon’s Centre Court for many years. They understand what is happening. They follow me. It is a blessing for me.”

Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Sent a Special Message Before His Match Against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

While Djokovic must rest and rally before taking on the defending Wimbledon champion on July 10, Jelena is keeping his spirits up. Djokovic has lost five of his last six matches against Sinner. During the semifinals at Wimbledon last year, Sinner won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Jelena, who married Djokovic in 2014, shared multiple photo highlights from their trip to London and wrote, “Wimbledon so far 😉🥰 Let’s go semis!!! 💪💪💪 @djokernole ❤️❤️ super proud of you!”

Jelena, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, is clearly having a wonderful time amid Djokovic’s historic run at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Sent a Heartfelt Note to Felix Auger-Aliassimi After His Loss at Wimbledon

Following one of the most memorable marathon matches at Wimbledon, Jelena sent love to her husband’s opponent.

Auger-Aliassime wrote on Instagram after his defeat, “In the process of trying to digest this loss, I find myself using it as fuel to bring myself back to moments like this again. The greatest improvements I can make will come from competing in matches like this, experiencing emotions like this and learning from them until I eventually come out on the other side. 💪🏽🙏🏽

Jelena commented, “You were incredible last night Felix. Our kids adore you and you are a wonderful role model 🙏🏻 one had to come out as a winner in that match, but there is so much to be proud of. We will be cheering for you! 👏👏.”