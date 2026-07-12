Rare Photo of Jannik Sinner With Girlfriend Laila Emerges Amid Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner returns to Centre Court for the men’s Wimbledon final on July 12. The defending champion takes on Alexander Zverev, who’s looking to win his second consecutive Grand Slam title after winning the French Open last month.

Following Sinner’s shockingly early collapse in Paris, the world No. 1 is back to elite form. Sinner dominated Djokovic in the semifinals, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. He eliminated the 24-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets during last year’s Wimbledon semifinals, as well.

Djokovic didn’t hesitate to give Sinner his flowers. “I was half a step late in every shot,” the 39-year-old told reporters. “He was a level or more better than I was. I wasn’t sharp enough to play him. There’s not much I could do on the court.”

As for Sinner, he was a gracious winner. “It means a lot that I can play one more final here,” he said. “It’s the most special tournament we have. Of course, playing against Novak and what he has been showing, it’s a true inspiration…

“I’m very happy with the performance, with where I am, back in the finals, and of course we hope for a good final on Sunday.”

While the Gucci ambassador admitted that it was “nerve-wracking” to play in front of so many fashion icons, including Condé Nast global chief content officer Anna Wintour, Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, was noticeably absent.

Fans hope to see Hasanovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the Sinner vs. Zverev showdown on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner Spotted Hanging Out With Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic, Her Dog Snoopy

Sinner likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He told Vanity Fair Italia in February 2024, “I like talking about tennis, and sports in general. But if you’re referring to my private life, it’s true, I want to keep it that way. I want to protect the people closest to me, keeping them out of all this.”

Neither Sinner nor Hasanovic has posted photos with one another on social media, but a new picture of the couple emerged ahead of his final match against Zverev (slide 6).

In the photo, Sinner and Hasanovic take a leisurely stroll with her dog, Snoopy, who travels with Danish model everywhere. Snoopy even made his way onto the court to celebrate after Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the Nitto ATP Finals 2025 at Inalpi Arena on November 16, 2025.

Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Launched Her Own Brand of Self-Tanner

Hasanovic officially launched her self-tanner line, NRD55, just before Sinner won the Miami Open a few months ago. One day before the Sinner’s opening match at the French Open, the 25-year-old former pageant queen announced the brand is expanding.

She posted through company’s official Instagram page, “Save the date! June 1st we’re officially shipping to Sweden. We can’t wait for you to get your hands on your products 🇸🇪.”

She called NRD55 “a project I’ve been quietly working on for a long time” during its launch. In a video, she says her favorite compliment is when someone says, “You’re glowing” because “it’s not how I look, but also how I feel… the way I take care of people around me, and how I choose to take care of myself.”