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Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Earns Special Honor Amid Wimbledon

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Laila Hasanovic
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Laila Hasanovic catches attention while her boyfriend, Jannik Sinner, competes at Wimbledon 2026.

Jannik Sinner is swiftly putting his French Open collapse behind him as he continues to dominate the competition at Wimbledon 2026.

After defeating Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets, Sinner takes on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster semifinal showdown on July 10.

While Sinner defeated Djokovic in straight sets during last year’s Wimbledon semifinal, the 39-year-old Serbian star is proving age is just a number following his historic 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jannik Sinner

GettyJannik Sinner of Italy celebrates victory against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during the quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2026.

Sinner, however, who became the youngest player since 1996 (Pete Sampras) to reach five consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinals, looks to defend his title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The four-time Grand Slam champion is 6-5 against Djokovic in his career.

During the match, fans hope to see Sinner’s girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, in his box. While Hasanovic doesn’t appear to be in London just yet, she continues to earn rave reviews wherever she goes.

Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, Named ‘Best Dressed’ By Vogue Scandinavia

Hasanovic was featured in Vogue Scandinavia’s “best dressed” stars of the week along with Jeanette Madsen, Desiré Duplantis, and Fridolina Rolfo. The Danish model proudly reshared the news on her Instagram Stories on July 8.

The photos of Hasanovic were taken in Saint-Tropez, France. The 25-year-old, who’s been traveling for work, did not make it to Paris for the French Open. She also missed the start of Wimbledon while attending the Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

Jannik Sinner Is ‘in Love’ With Laila Hasanovic, But Keeps Their Relationship Out of the Spotlight

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner

GettyJannik Sinner of Italy with girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, at the Nitto ATP Finals 2025.

The 24-year-old tennis star and Hasanovic never post about their relationship on Instagram, where Sinner has 5.5 million followers, and the model has 524,000.

Sinner likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He told Vanity Fair Italia in February 2024, “I like talking about tennis, and sports in general. But if you’re referring to my private life, it’s true, I want to keep it that way. I want to protect the people closest to me, keeping them out of all this.”

After months of denying he was in a relationship last summer, a fan video captured Sinner’s phone, which featured a photo of Hasanovic as his screensaver at the U.S. Open in September.

Ahead of the tournament, he told Corriere della Sera that he was in love, “but we don’t talk about our private life.”

Hasanovic, however, isn’t shy about cheering on her boyfriend at tournaments. She sat next to Formula 1 star George Russell and his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, while Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Monte-Carlo masters. The Tennis Channel posted a photo of the star-studded box on Instagram and wrote, “Team @janniksin 🫶.”

Hasanovic also sat with Sinner’s family when he won the Italian Open in May.

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

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Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Earns Special Honor Amid Wimbledon

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