Roger Federer Wife, Mirka, & All His Twins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam champion and tennis legend who has shared much of his remarkable career with his wife, Mirka Federer, and their four children. The Swiss star and his wife have been together for more than 25 years, welcomed two sets of twins, and raised their children while traveling the world during Federer’s career. Now, the entire family is expected to be by his side as he is inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Roger Federer Met His Wife Mirka at the Olympics

Roger and Miroslava “Mirka” Federer met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Roger was 18, and Mirka was 21.

Their connection grew during the Games, beginning a relationship that would continue throughout virtually all of Roger’s professional career.

Mirka understood the demands of professional tennis firsthand. She was also a competitive player who represented Switzerland before a serious foot injury forced her to end her career in 2002.

Roger and Mirka eventually married on April 11, 2009, in a small ceremony near Basel, Switzerland.

Mirka remained closely involved as Roger became one of the biggest stars in tennis, helping with his schedule, travel, and other aspects of his career.

2. Roger & Mirka Federer Have 2 Sets of Twins

Roger and Mirka are parents to four children — and all four are twins.

Their daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, were born in July 2009, just months after Roger and Mirka married.

Five years later, the couple experienced another surprise when Mirka gave birth to twin sons Leo and Lenny in May 2014.

The children occasionally appeared in the stands during the later years of Roger’s career, watching their father compete for some of the biggest titles in tennis.

After retiring in September 2022, Roger said he was embracing the opportunity to spend more time with them.

“I feel like it’s a very vital time to be around them and to help them, guide them, and obviously, let them also fly on their own,” he told People in June 2024.

3. Mirka Federer Had a Major Role Behind the Scenes of Roger’s Career

Mirka’s influence extended beyond supporting Roger from the players’ box.

As Roger’s career took off, she became heavily involved behind the scenes, helping manage travel, scheduling and public relations while the couple navigated life on the professional tennis tour.

Despite Roger’s international fame, the Federers generally kept their home life private.

Roger explained that decision while discussing the 2024 documentary “Federer: Twelve Final Days,” which featured personal footage from the period surrounding his retirement.

“I’ve always been very giving and outgoing when it comes to press conferences, talking to the media, with the fans, all that stuff,” he told HELLO!

However, he said there was always a private part of his life that he believed was “for the family only to see.”

“Not that I was hiding anything by any means,” Roger said. “I wanted that to be for us.”

4. Their 4 Children Had a Special Reason to Cheer at the U.S. Open

Roger’s family recently returned to a familiar setting when he stepped back onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for a U.S. Open exhibition.

Mirka joined Myla, Charlene, Leo and Lenny in the stands as Roger played in front of the New York crowd again.

Roger defeated former rival Andy Roddick 6-3 before teaming with John McEnroe for a doubles match against Roddick and Andre Agassi. Roger and McEnroe won 7-5.

Photos from the event showed all four Federer children standing and applauding their father.

The appearance gave Roger’s children another opportunity to watch him compete after spending years cheering him on during his professional career.

5. Roger Federer Expects His Family to Make His Hall of Fame Induction Emotional

Roger will have another major family moment when he enters the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

The former world No. 1 admitted ahead of the ceremony that seeing the people who supported him throughout his career could bring back the emotions of his tearful 2022 retirement.

“If I’m speaking about the game and all the gratitude that I have, and having my entire family there – from my parents to my wife to my four children and my whole team from coaching staff and physios, etc. I think it could hit home very hard,” Roger said, via CNN.

He is already preparing himself for the possibility of becoming emotional during his speech.

“If it happens, it will be more memorable for me personally, but I hope I get through the speech without too many hiccups,” Roger added. “We’ll see.”