Aryna Sabalenka Reveals Novak Djokovic DM Move: ‘He Was Begging’

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic are officially joining forces at the U.S. Open, and apparently it took some pleading from the 24-time Grand Slam champion to make one of tennis’ most intriguing partnerships happen.

At least, that’s Sabalenka’s version of events.

After beating Talia Gibson 6-2, 7-6 (2) at the Cincinnati Open, Sabalenka was asked about her blockbuster mixed doubles partnership with Djokovic — and, more specifically, who slid into whose DMs to make it happen.

Sabalenka didn’t hesitate.

“Well, you know, he was begging me to play with him,” Sabalenka said, laughing. “I said, ‘You know what? Of course, legend, I’ll help you out.’”

Then came the warning for everybody else in the draw.

“Let’s try to have fun and go for the title,” she added. “So I guess it’s true. We are playing. It’s gonna be so much fun. I’m super excited.”

Sabalenka Says Djokovic Made the First Move

Whether Djokovic actually did any begging is probably best left between the two stars.

Sabalenka clearly delivered the story with a wink. But beneath the joke was confirmation that two of the sport’s biggest personalities are serious about chasing another trophy in New York.

Djokovic brings a men’s-record 24 Grand Slam singles championships to the partnership. Sabalenka, meanwhile, arrives as the world’s top-ranked women’s player and one of the dominant forces of her generation.

The combination gives the revamped U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Championship exactly the kind of star power organizers envisioned when the event was redesigned.

And Sabalenka has now answered perhaps the most entertaining question surrounding the partnership: Djokovic apparently did the recruiting.

Djokovic-Sabalenka Officially Headline Loaded US Open Field

The U.S. Open’s latest mixed doubles field confirms Sabalenka and Djokovic as direct entrants for the main draw, which will be played Aug. 25-26 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Qualifying is scheduled for Aug. 24.

They won’t lack competition.

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Diana Shnaider and Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli, and Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien are also direct entrants.

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori received a wild card, as did Alex Eala and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Fernandez and Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Townsend and Alexander Zverev, and married couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

And there could be more star power coming.

The latest announcement still leaves spots to be filled, while Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams have previously been linked to a potential pairing.

For now, though, Djokovic and Sabalenka already provide the tournament with a dream team.

One is arguably the most accomplished men’s player ever. The other sits atop the women’s game.

And according to Sabalenka, forming the partnership was pretty straightforward.

Djokovic slid into the conversation.

He supposedly begged.

Sabalenka agreed to “help.”

Now they’ll head to New York trying to finish the joke with a U.S. Open trophy.