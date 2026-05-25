Legendary Stan Wawrinka Appears to Say Goodbye to French Open

Stan Wawrinka walked off a tennis court in Paris for the final time Monday, losing to Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the 2026 French Open, and Paris gave him the goodbye he earned.

The defeat closed the book on one of the more remarkable careers in the history of men’s tennis. Wawrinka, 41, announced last December he would retire at season’s end, allowing him to return to the sport’s biggest stages one final time. The former French Open champion has long been one of the tournament’s most respected figures, and Wawrinka’s emotional message after the loss quickly sparked reactions across the tennis world as supporters reflected on his remarkable Paris legacy.

Stan Wawrinka’s Emotional Farewell to the French Open Crowd

When the match ended, the Swiss legend addressed a standing-room-only crowd on Court Simonne-Mathieu with tears in his eyes and emotion cracking through every word.

“It’s hard, I don’t want to say goodbye to you here,” Wawrinka told the crowd, according to the official Roland Garros site. “It was an amazing experience to be able to share this moment here on court. You never want to say goodbye when you’re passionate about something. I know it was the end. I gave everything for this sport, and I know it is the right choice.”

The ceremony that followed was worthy of the occasion. Video tributes arrived from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Gaël Monfils. Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo and French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton presented Wawrinka with a commemorative plaque on the Roland Garros court.

Djokovic, who Wawrinka defeated twice in Grand Slam finals and four times in Grand Slam events overall, did not hold back.

“You have been so inspirational to me and for many other players,” Djokovic said, per Field Level Media. “I’m very honored to call you a friend.”

Federer’s message was equally warm.

“I am impressed by all that you accomplished,” the Swiss great said, according to the Roland Garros official site. “Enjoy your moment.”

Stan Wawrinka Career: 3 Grand Slams, All vs. World No. 1

Wawrinka compiled 160 Grand Slam match victories over a 25-year professional career, including 46 at Roland Garros — ninth-most in the tournament’s history. He reached the second week in Paris eight times and accumulated 11 five-set wins there, second only to Monfils.

Wawrinka won all three of his major titles — the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and 2016 U.S. Open — by defeating either Djokovic or Nadal in the final. Each opponent held the world No. 1 ranking at the time of the loss.

His 2015 Roland Garros title stands as Wawrinka’s signature achievement. Wawrinka dismantled Djokovic in four sets on Court Philippe-Chatrier in a performance the tournament will not forget.

“All I can do is to say, Well done,” Djokovic told reporters after the final, per the Roland Garros site. “He deserves it.”

Wawrinka finishes with 46 career ATP titles and a reputation built on one of the most destructive one-handed backhands in the sport’s modern era.

“I never expected to achieve so big in tennis,” Wawrinka said in his on-court remarks after his first-round defeat. “But I never put any limit in my career. I always wanted more. I’m happy and proud of what I achieved.”