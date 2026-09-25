Tatiana Prozorova Blasts WTA After Forced Withdrawal in Singapore Open

Tatiana Prozorova says she was healthy enough to continue the dream Singapore Open run that included a stunning upset of Alex Eala. The WTA determined otherwise — and the 22-year-old is not quietly accepting the decision.

After being withdrawn from Saturday’s semifinal against Talia Gibson, Prozorova accused a WTA physio of overstepping her authority, pressuring tournament officials and imposing a six-day restriction that could jeopardize Prozorova’s participation in next week’s Beijing WTA 1000 event.

“It is completely absurd and an overreach of authority by the WTA staff member,” Prozorova wrote on a series of Instagram stories.

Her comments transformed an unfortunate injury withdrawal into a larger dispute over player autonomy and the tour’s responsibility to protect athletes from potential head injuries.

Prozorova Disputes Concussion Ruling

Prozorova was struck during Friday’s doubles quarterfinal while partnering with Sofya Lansere against Ellen Perez and Miyu Kato.

With Prozorova and Lansere trailing 7-5, 5-2, 15-15, Kato hit an overhead in Prozorova’s direction. Prozorova fell to the court and covered her head as the other three players moved toward her.

She received medical attention before retiring from the match.

The Athletic reported that Prozorova later withdrew from singles because of a concussion. Prozorova disputed that description, saying the ball “grazed my cheek and hit my shoulder.”

According to Prozorova, the physio insisted on conducting an off-court assessment. She said she did not realize she could refuse the evaluation.

Prozorova struggled with one exercise that required her to balance on one leg with her eyes closed. She attributed the difficulty to fatigue after playing three consecutive singles matches lasting more than three hours.

She said she passed the remaining exercises and felt fine after completing her recovery routine and eating dinner.

“The physio also pressured me, implying I couldn’t make my own decisions,” Prozorova wrote.

Prozorova Places Responsibility on WTA

Prozorova initially expressed frustration with the organizers before clarifying that Singapore Open officials supported her attempt to remain in the tournament.

“The organizers fought for my right to continue competing,” she wrote. “But ultimately, the decision was made by the WTA.”

The WTA’s 2026 rulebook allows medical personnel to recommend that a player be declared unable to compete if participating would present a serious health risk. A supervisor then makes the final determination after considering medical advice and other available information.

The WTA had not publicly responded to Prozorova’s allegations as of Friday afternoon.

Ranked No. 180, Prozorova came from a set down in all three of her singles matches at the Singapore Open. She stunned world No. 18 Alex Eala for her first career top-20 victory, then outlasted Wang Xinyu to reach her first WTA Tour semifinal.

“My dream week came to an end today,” Prozorova wrote.

Whether she can compete in Beijing is now uncertain. What is clear is that Prozorova does not view her Singapore exit as a routine injury withdrawal. She sees it as a decision made over her objections — and one the WTA must explain.