Taylor Fritz’s Ex Reacts to His New Romance Amid US Open: Report

Morgan Riddle, ex-girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, has reportedly struggled to accept his new relationship with Olivia Jade following their recent breakup. Amid Fritz’s US Open run, a source claims Riddle feels he “moved on very quickly” after their near six-year relationship.

According to Page Six’s Lanae Brody, while Riddle maintains a public front of having completely moved on, Fritz’s “quick pivot” to a new relationship under a month post-split has proven difficult for her to observe.

“She acts like him dating Olivia doesn’t bother her, but it does,” a source told Page Six. “In her eyes, he moved on very quickly.”

Fritz and Riddle dated for nearly six years, with reports suggesting they started their relationship in June 2020 and split up in April 2026.

Why Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle Broke Up

Brody added that a major driver behind the split was Riddle’s reluctance to relocate full-time to California and take on a stepmother role for Fritz’s nine-year-old son.

“There were a number of factors that led to Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz’s split — but one of the main reasons was the 29-year-old wasn’t ready to be a stepmom,” wrote Brody. “We’re told it wasn’t the right time for the influencer to take on a parenting role for Fritz’s 9-year-old son, and she didn’t want to live full-time in California.”

Riddle maintains her presence within the tennis circuit through her work as an influencer, most recently attending the ongoing US Open.

“She has so many opportunities and brand deals being an influencer and she wanted to be in New York full-time,” a source told Page Six.

Taylor Fritz Keeps US Open Hope Alive

Barely a month after Fritz and Riddle broke up, the tennis star was reportedly spotted with model Olivia Jade Giannulli at a club in West Hollywood. The new couple were once again seen together during Tommy Paul’s wedding to influencer Paige Lorenze.

“The two were also photographed together in New York City this past August, though they have yet to officially confirm their romance,” added Page Six.

“Sources previously told Page Six the pair have “really hit it off” and are having “a lot of fun together,” but noted they are not exclusive.”

Meanwhile, Fritz breezed through his first two US Open rounds, dispatching Darwin Blanch and Mattia Bellucci in straight sets. Up next for the American is a third-round matchup against Francisco Cerundolo on Saturday.

Fritz is trying to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003. Fellow countrymen Learner Tien, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen are also still alive in the tournament.

The 28-year-old is determined to win a major at some point in his career.

“I’d be pretty disappointed, in the end of it, if I wasn’t able to achieve that,” Fritz said of possibly never winning a slam after his first-round win over Darwin Blanch on Tuesday.

“In my life, any time I have set a big goal for myself, I’ve always done it. It would be really tough for me to not,” he added.