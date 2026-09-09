Ben Shelton’s Girlfriend Trinity Rodman Makes Notable Move After Historic US Open Win

Ben Shelton had one request after finishing the latest match in US Open history: He hoped his sister and best friend would not have to report to work three hours later.

His girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, apparently did not need the same concession.

Rodman returned to Washington Spirit training Wednesday after watching Shelton dethrone defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal that ended at 3:33 a.m. at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spirit posted footage showing Rodman back with the team, while the star forward shared a video from training on TikTok. Her quick turnaround offered another glimpse into the reality of a relationship between elite athletes whose professional commitments do not pause for each other.

Rodman had been courtside for Shelton’s 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory. The match began at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday and lasted 4 hours, 28 minutes, establishing a tournament record for the latest finish.

By daylight, Shelton had a place in the semifinals. Rodman still had practice.

Ben Shelton Breaks Through Against Top Three

The victory represented more than another deep run in New York.

Shelton entered the quarterfinal with a 0-17 career record against players ranked inside the ATP’s top three. His first breakthrough came against No. 3 Alcaraz, a seven-time major champion who had won their three previous meetings.

Shelton ended the match with a 146-mph ace, snapping Alcaraz’s 18-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments and his run of 12 consecutive five-set victories.

Rodman rose from her seat and returned Shelton’s signature phone-hanging-up celebration before embracing him near the court.

“My world,” she wrote on Instagram Stories after the victory.

Shelton called the match “a war” and the most enjoyable contest of his career. He credited his team, family, friends and the New York crowd that remained inside Ashe Stadium through the early morning.

Rodman Could Face Unavoidable US Open Conflict

Rodman’s return to training was not merely symbolic. The Spirit will host Boston Legacy FC at 1 p.m. Sunday at Audi Field in Washington.

If Shelton defeats Frances Tiafoe in Friday’s all-American semifinal, his first US Open final will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday in New York.

The two events will overlap almost entirely.

Rodman could not play for the Spirit and sit in Shelton’s box at Arthur Ashe Stadium. No practical travel solution exists, either, with the venues separated by more than 200 miles and the matches beginning only one hour apart.

The conflict captures the balancing act Shelton and Rodman have managed since making their relationship public in 2025. Shelton has attended Spirit matches when his schedule allows, while Rodman has traveled to support him at tournaments in the United States and Europe.

For now, both still have work ahead.

Shelton must defeat Tiafoe to reach his first major final. Rodman and the Spirit are preparing for a critical late-season match.

She stayed at Arthur Ashe Stadium until 3:33 Wednesday morning to witness the biggest victory of Shelton’s career. Hours later, she was back at work — with Sunday presenting a choice neither of them can control.