Trinity Rodman Reacts to Ben Shelton’s US Open Win With 3-Word Note

Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman may not be in attendance for the Ben Shelton vs. Alexander Zverev men’s US Open final on Sunday. However, she’s ready to watch her boyfriend capture his first major title.

After Shelton beat Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, in Friday’s semifinal, Rodman sent Shelton a three-word message via her Instagram stories.

“Onto the next ❤️,” she wrote along with a picture of Shelton celebrating his win.

Shelton will attempt to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in 2003. In 2024, Taylor Fritz had a similar opportunity at Flushing Meadows but lost in straight sets to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Ben Shelton Chases History

History is clearly not in Shelton’s favor entering Sunday’s final. He trails Zverev 0-5 head-to-head — including three losses on hard courts — and has dropped their last four meetings in straight sets. Still, the uber-confident American is banking on a roaring Arthur Ashe crowd to fuel an upset.

“Ima need you guys on Sunday to bring the energy,” he implored the crowd on Friday.

“We’re going for it here. Ima leave it all on the court. I hope you guys come and back me,” he added, while dedicating his win to his late grandmother and the victims of 9/11.

“Let’s do this for the USA. One more thing, it’s a difficult day to be out here playing. My thoughts and prayers go out to all families who are impacted by 9/11.

“This is one of the greatest cities in the world and one of the biggest tragedies. Thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and affected.”

Across the net, Zverev aims to shatter the “American dream,” threatening to prolong an agonizing 23-year Grand Slam drought in front of a hopeful New York crowd.

Trinity Rodman May Skip US Open Final

Earlier this year, Shelton called his girlfriend his “lucky charm” for being present at all four of his ATP title wins in Montreal, Stuttgart, Munich and Dallas. Unfortunately for Shelton, the Washington Spirit have a prior NWSL engagement against Boston Legacy FC on Sunday, meaning Trinity may not be there to support his historic endeavor.

“I won a title at I think every tournament she’s been at this year,” Shelton said with a big smile on his face after his win in Stuttgart in June.

“You’re definitely the good luck charm, so I really appreciate you making the effort,” he said while looking towards Rodman in the stands.

Unless she sits out her own NWSL game, Rodman will likely miss the most important match of Shelton’s career. Her soccer game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, directly clashing with the Shelton-Zverev showdown at 2 p.m. ET. This scheduling conflict breaks an impressive streak: the Spirit’s star striker has been in the stands for all six of Shelton’s US Open victories this year, expertly juggling her career and twice rushing to his box less than 24 hours after her own away matches.

Alas, she won’t be in the stands for the grand finale, though she will certainly be cheering him on from afar.