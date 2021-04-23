Video Shows Terrence Clarke Fatal Car Crash Scene

Video has emerged showing the scene of the fatal car crash that took former UK basketball player Terrence Clarke’s life. You can see the video later in this article, but be aware that it’s disturbing because of the tragedy that occurred at the scene.

Clarke, the former UK basketball player who recently declared for the 2021 draft, died in Los Angeles on April 22, 2021, WKYT-TV was first to confirm, through sources.

“WKYT has confirmed former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles,” the station reported.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari later confirmed Clarke’s death, writing on Twitter, “I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace.” Kentucky Basketball wrote, “We are devastated to learn of our own Terrence Clarke’s tragic passing. Our hearts are heavy for Terrence, his family and all of us who loved him.”

I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/a1E1gysxxi pic.twitter.com/1unTygk4Tt — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) April 23, 2021

Video Showed a Car With Major Front-End Damage

I got the alert about an accident . 😔 RIP young king Terrence Clarke. pic.twitter.com/6tfVnRnDxG — MajoriAm (@iNetflixReview) April 23, 2021

Video posted to social media showed a car with heavy front-end damage.

A second video also showed the same scene.

“wtf I literally passed by the Terrence Clarke accident on my way home…” wrote the man who posted it. However, he later deleted that video.

Clarke died in a car accident, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. The WKYT story reported that another player was in a car behind him (that player was uninjured).

Clarke Was Involved in a ‘Deadly Accident,’ Reports Say

CONFIRMED: Brandon Boston Jr. is OK. Sierra Canyon basketball assistant confirms Boston is OK. Boston was reportedly driving behind Terrence Clarke when Clarke was involved in a deadly accident. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) April 23, 2021

An LA Daily News reporter tweeted that Clarke was involved in a “deadly accident.”

Tarek Fattal of the LA Daily News wrote on Twitter, “CONFIRMED: Brandon Boston Jr. is OK. Sierra Canyon basketball assistant confirms Boston is OK. Boston was reportedly driving behind Terrence Clarke when Clarke was involved in a deadly accident.”

According to WKYT, Clarke and BJ Boston “were leaving a workout in LA.” Clarke died on the way to the hospital and Boston was in another car, the station said, but it did not report additional details.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported: “Terrence Clarke, a Kentucky freshman guard headed for the NBA Draft, died following a car accident in the Los Angeles-area this afternoon, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Clarke’s mother was at his side when he passed on Thursday. He was 19 years old.”

Coach Brad Stevens Cut a Press Conference Short Upon Hearing the News

Brad Stevens said he just heard the Terrence Clarke news and isn't up to talking about tonight's game. He noted that Clarke is a Boston kid and that his son looks up to Clarke. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 23, 2021

Boston Celtics Coach Brad Stevens “said he just heard the Terrence Clarke news and isn’t up to talking about tonight’s game. He noted that Clarke is a Boston kid and that his son looks up to Clarke,” according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.

He cut a post-game press conference short.

#Celtics head coach Brad Stevens cuts his postgame press conference short after the team's win tonight after hearing the news about Terrence Clarke. "It's hard to talk about a basketball game with even the idea that that's floating out there." @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/j59VBUpmlB — Nick Coit (@NCoitABC6) April 23, 2021

Clarke declared for the 2021 draft in March, saying, “As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine. Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever..I hope to make you all proud as a I pursue my dreams.”

