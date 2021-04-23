Terrence Clarke Dead: UK Basketball Player Dies in LA

Terrence Clarke is dead after a car accident in Los Angeles, Kentucky’s head coach has confirmed.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari wrote on Twitter, “I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight. I ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence Clarke and his family. May he Rest In Peace.” Kentucky Basketball wrote, “We are devastated to learn of our own Terrence Clarke’s tragic passing. Our hearts are heavy for Terrence, his family and all of us who loved him.”

Adrian Wojnarowski, of ESPN, wrote, “Terrence Clarke, a Kentucky freshman guard headed for the NBA Draft, died following a car accident in the Los Angeles-area this afternoon, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Clarke’s mother was at his side when he passed on Thursday. He was 19 years old.”

WKYT-TV was the first to break the tragic news.

“WKYT has confirmed former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles,” the station reported on the evening of April 22, 2021. What was the cause of death? He died in a car accident, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. The WKYT story doesn’t explicitly say that, but it does say that another player was in a car behind him (that player was uninjured). An LA Daily News reporter tweeted that Clarke was involved in a “deadly accident.”

Tributes poured in from people shocked by news of the tragedy. “What a roller coaster ride for UK athletics. On the biggest night in UK volleyball history news breaks of the passing of UK basketball player Terrence Clarke. Life is never promised,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Videos emerged of the crash scene, but they were quickly deleted.

Clarke Died After Leaving a Workout, Reports Say

According to WKYT, Clarke and BJ Boston “were leaving a workout in LA.”

Clarke died on the way to the hospital and Boston was in another car, the station said, but it did not report details.

Tarek Fattal of the LA Daily News wrote on Twitter, “CONFIRMED: Brandon Boston Jr. is OK. Sierra Canyon basketball assistant confirms Boston is OK. Boston was reportedly driving behind Terrence Clarke when Clarke was involved in a deadly accident.”

He last tweeted on April 21.

“I chose Kentucky because of the legacy,” Clarke said when he signed with Kentucky, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. “I want to be a part of this history and leave my mark on a program that has helped other players reach their full potential in college and maximize their time at Kentucky. Looking back at players like Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Tyler Herro and even more, their next step was not certain until they put in the work at Kentucky and made it happen on the big stage. That’s a challenge I want to take on and work for to be the best me next year.”

Several people posted videos on social media that they claimed were of the crash scene. The videos showed a vehicle with heavy front-end damage.

“wtf I literally passed by the Terrence Clarke accident on my way home…” wrote one man who posted a video. But he later deleted it.

Brad Stevens Called Clarke ‘a Boston Kid’ Upon Hearing the News

Brad Stevens said he just heard the Terrence Clarke news and isn't up to talking about tonight's game. He noted that Clarke is a Boston kid and that his son looks up to Clarke. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 23, 2021

Boston Celtics Coach Brad Stevens “said he just heard the Terrence Clarke news and isn’t up to talking about tonight’s game. He noted that Clarke is a Boston kid and that his son looks up to Clarke,” according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.

He cut a postgame press conference short.

#Celtics head coach Brad Stevens cuts his postgame press conference short after the team's win tonight after hearing the news about Terrence Clarke. "It's hard to talk about a basketball game with even the idea that that's floating out there." @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/j59VBUpmlB — Nick Coit (@NCoitABC6) April 23, 2021

He declared for the 2021 draft in March, saying, “As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine. Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted. After discussing it with my family, I have decided to renounce my eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft. I had high expectations coming into this season and, of course, didn’t expect to be injured, which I understand is part of the game. Thank you to Coach Cal, the coaching staff and my teammates! BBN, I hope to make you all proud as a I pursue my dreams.” He had battled back from a leg injury.

Tragically, those dreams have now ended.

Tributes Flowed Into Social Media for Clarke as News of His Death Spread

I don’t know what to say right now. I never hoped in my wildest dreams this would happen. Terrence Clarke was a great basketball player that represented Boston like no other could. It’s gut wrenching seeing life be taken away from someone so young. Rest In Peace King🕊 pic.twitter.com/5pKahgVOZq — Noah Terranova (@TerranovaNoah) April 23, 2021

