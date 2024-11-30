Arch Manning vs. Marcel Reed: How Do the Quarterbacks Compare?

The highly anticipated Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Aggies rivalry resumes today, November 30, at 6:30 p.m. Central. A lot is riding on this game, and bettors are divided on whether the #3 Longhorns or the #20 Aggies will win. Marcel Reed, who was once the backup quarterback for A&M, is slated to start today’s game. But will Arch Manning get a chance to play too, as Longhorns starter Quinn Ewers pushes back against last week’s ankle injury? If Manning does take to the field, here’s a look at how he and Reed compare.

Both Reed & Manning Have Similar Stories This Season

In some ways, the comparisons between Manning and Reed are almost eerie. Both are backup quarterbacks who stepped up confidently, leading their teams to victories after the starting quarterbacks were injured. Both quarterbacks are known for their speed and ability to cover a lot of yards quickly to score their own touchdowns. However, their stories diverge in one key way. Manning remains the backup quarterback, while Reed was promoted to starter this year.

Reed’s overall completion percentage for the season is at 60%, for a total of 105 out of 175 attempts, ESPN notes. He has 1,426 passing yards and has 12 passing touchdowns.

As for Manning, his overall completion percentage is 67.8%, for a total of 61 yards out of 90 attempts, ESPN reported. He has 939 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks are roughly similar in experience and both are injury-free.

Both Quarterbacks Have Impressive Running Games

Reed has seven games: four against SEC opponents. And as Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian noted, being a dual-threat quarterback makes him formidable, On3 reported.

“Inserting Reed has provided a real spark for them,” Sarkisian said, according to KXAN. “They have all the normal run game with the zone read stuff, the pass game, but he has electric quickness and speed. He’s a real weapon, and that’s why their red zone numers are so good. You have to defend him to both run and throw, and they’ve tailored an offense around him.”

Against SEC opponents, Reed has run 266 yards and five touchdowns, On3 reported. The Longhorns, however, have done well against running quarterbacks when they faced off against Taylen Green and Diego Pavia.

However, Manning brings his own quickness to his games.

Play

Sarkisian said before the 2023 season that Manning can “hit 20 miles an hour” in a scrimmage, Statesman reported. And Manning did just that against UTSA, outrunning the defense for a 67-yard touchdown and hitting 20.7 miles per hour.

Betting Odds

In overall betting odds, Bettors Insider lists the Aggies as a best bet at +6 (-110), in part due to how the Longhorns lost against Georgia and the Aggies’ schedule against other teams. But they admit this is a scary choice.

CBS Sports believed this to be a tough call, but ultimately went with A&M +5.5.

However, not everyone agrees with this assessment. Fox Sports is predicting the Longhorns win 28 to 22.

SI.com also noted that there’s a distinct chance Manning will step in at some point during the game.