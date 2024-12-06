Longhorns’ Steve Sarkisian Reveals Why He Hasn’t Used Arch Manning More

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to a game against the Texas A&M.

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian revealed on December 5 why he hasn’t been putting his backup quarterback, Arch Manning, out on the field more. The revelation came after Longhorns fans have been curious about Sarkisian’s recent decisions involving Manning.

‘You’ve Got to Keep a Few Things Up Your Sleeve,’ Sarkisian Said

In a press conference, Sarkisian answered questions about the upcoming SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Sports Illustrated reported. During the presser, questions about Manning were brought up, including why Sarkisian didn’t use him more during the regular season.

In the Longhorns’ game against Kentucky, for example, Ewers injured his ankle and was having trouble walking at times, but Sarkisian didn’t switch him out with Manning. But then during the Texas A&M game, Sarkisian did switch him out briefly in several key moments, including one where Manning scored a touchdown early on.

Sarkisian first talked to the press about how much experience Manning got early in the season.

“I think Arch was fortunate, to get so much experience early in the season,” he said. “When Quinn got hurt, really got two and a half games under his belt, two starts. Started the first game we had in the SEC against Mississippi State. All those things I think gave him confidence, but also gave us confidence in him.”

Sarkisian then revealed one of his strategies when it comes to Manning.

Sarkisian Also Spoke Fondly About Maalik Murphy

In the same presser, Sarkisian took a moment to speak fondly about Maalik Murphy, one of the quarterbacks from last season. Murphy led the Longhorns to a series of important wins after Ewers was injured.

He said he’s glad to see the success Murphy’s had.

The Georgia vs. Texas SEC Championship game will take place on Saturday, December 7, starting at 3 p.m. Eastern.