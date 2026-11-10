Texas Tech Basketball Gets Massive Update Before Illinois Game

Tuesday offers up a massive men’s college basketball matchup between #3 Illinois and #16 Texas Tech.

For the Red Raiders, eking out a win over the nation’s third-ranked team won’t be easy.

If head coach Grant McCasland is going to pull off an upset, having every weapon at his disposal would come in handy.

Fortunately for Texas Tech, a key piece could be making his season debut against the Illini.

Will Jamichael Stillwell Return vs. Illinois?

A transfer from UCF, the senior has hoped to gain a fifth year of eligibility all offseason. Stillwell filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Friday in the 72nd District Court of Lubbock County, seeking monetary relief in addition to another year of college basketball.

Judge John Grace granted a temporary restraining order to Stillwell, ruling that he’s eligible to play under the NCAA’s new “five-for-five” rules.

Following a lengthy legal process, Stillwell is poised to make his Texas Tech debut.

On Monday, McCasland told NBC Sports’ John Fanta that Stillwell would play against Illinois.

Jamichael Stillwell’s Fit with Texas Tech

In this battle between ranked opponents, the Fighting Illini expect to have an advantage down low.

According to KenPom, Illinois is tenth in the nation with an average height of 79.2 inches. In comparison, Texas Tech ranks 303rd in that category (76.6″).

A lack of size could turn this one into a frustrating affair for the Red Raiders. Fortunately for McCasland, Stillwell offers a boost in that regard.

The power forward is a bruising presence on both ends of the floor. Last season with UCF, Stillwell averaged 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He shot over 50% from the field as well.

Other than Bassala Bagayoko and backup Josiah Moseley, there aren’t many options for McCasland at the five. Stillwell, at 6’8″ and 245 pounds, has the requisite build to fill in at center.

It’s never easy joining a new team. That’s especially true for Stillwell, who makes his TTU debut against a loaded Illinois squad.

Regardless, Texas Tech fans will be eager to see what the newcomer brings to the table during Tuesday’s marquee matchup.