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Dan Hurley Provides Injury Update for Key UConn Contributor

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WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Head coach Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies looks on during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Friday’s victory over #16 Michigan wasn’t the only good news for #4 UConn men’s basketball this week.

Head coach Dan Hurley recently offered a positive, but cautious, update on one of the Huskies’ most proven players.

Solo Ball Injury Update

Solo Ball with UConn
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Solo Ball #1 of the UConn Huskies celebrates after making a three pointer against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

For a while, it looked like Solo Ball was going to be an afterthought this year.

The senior suffered a wrist injury in April and required surgery. UConn announced that the guard would take a medical redshirt, sidelining him for the entire 2026-27 season.

Fortunately for the Huskies, a recent ruling has opened the door for Ball to make his return sooner rather than later.

In June, the NCAA approved the “5-in-5″ age-based eligibility rule. Now, collegiate athletes can play up to five seasons within a five-year period. In essence, the decision all but eliminates the need for redshirts.

Since he’s guaranteed to return next season, Ball is now an option for this UConn roster going forward. The senior has been spotted at practice with the Huskies.

According to CT Insider’s David Borges, Hurley was non-committal when it came to Ball’s potential return:

“He’s doing more stuff, non-live stuff in practice. We’ve got to talk about what that looks like, get clearance. We have to figure it out with the medical people,” Connecticut’s head coach stated.

“He went through a lot mentally, emotionally last year. I just want to make sure, before he pushes himself back too soon, he’ll be ready to go.”

Solo Ball Stats at UConn

When healthy, Ball is an all-around contributor for Dan Hurley’s squad. The fourth-year man out of Leesburg, Virginia offers stellar play on both ends of the floor.

Over 113 games with UConn (84 starts), Ball is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. In addition, he’s shooting 35.0% from three-point range.

As a freshman, Ball came off the bench for UConn’s title-winning 2023-24 team. He was a starter on last season’s Final Four squad, falling just short in the championship game vs. Michigan.

Ball was at his best as a sophomore during the 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 14.4 points per game to go with 41.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

Now a senior, Ball offers plenty of experience for a group that already looks capable of another deep postseason run. Still, in an always-competitive college basketball landscape, you can never have too much firepower.

Bryan Armetta Bryan Armetta is an experienced sports reporter covering baseball and college basketball for Heavy Sports. He has written for Heavy since 2026, and has worked in sports media for over eight years. That includes working as a writer and editor at DraftKings Network since 2024. Bryan currently lives in New York City. More about Bryan Armetta

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