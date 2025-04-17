The Ravens Could Make History Thursday With A Franchise First

The Baltimore Ravens are the only team in NFL history that has not drafted a kicker in the Super Bowl era. That could change next Thursday, reports ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“Ravens senior special teams coach Randy Brown has bounced around the country looking at college kickers amid the uncertainty surrounding Justin Tucker,” wrote Hensley. “This offseason, Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore spas and wellness centers, according to the Baltimore Banner.”

Hensley reports that the Ravens ‘have invested countless hours into scouting kickers’ so far this offseason, hypothesizing that for one reason or another, the Ravens could be in the kicker market.

“Baltimore could take a kicker with one of its eight Day 3 selections, and it goes beyond the allegations against Tucker,” Hensley continued. “Even though Tucker is currently the most accurate kicker in NFL history, he’s 35 and is coming off the worst season of his career.”

Ravens’ GM Addresses The Rumor

Tuesday marked an important day around the league as many general managers took the podium to address the media one last time before Thursday’s draft. Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta used some of this time to address the rumors surrounding the Ravens’ potential draft pick.

“It is worth [using a draft pick on a kicker] if you have the right kicker,” DeCosta said. “It just depends on the board, it depends on the player, it depends on who’s there and it depends on how your coaches see him. And also it should be said that some of the greatest kickers of all time weren’t drafted, right? So there’s no blueprint for finding a kicker.”

Though the usually cryptic general manager is shying away from confirming or denying the team’s needs, he took a particularly noncommittal stance on Tuesday; even for him.

“When I do that, I usually end up being disappointed,” DeCosta said referring to the idea of entering the draft expecting to pick up a kicker. “You create a false expectation in your mind and you start to think about need. I like to go into that draft just like a wide-open highway with no cars on the road. I could drive as fast as I want straight down the road unencumbered and not worry about just driving, turn the music up and just draft and pick the best players.”

Justin Tucker is the last Raven remaining from the 2012 Super Bowl champion team and, despite the allegations, the team has made no suggestion that they intend to move on from the future hall of famer.

Ravens’ Hosted Top Ranked Kicker For Private Workout

“Baltimore hosted an All-American kicker on a top-30 predraft visit,” reported Glenn Erby of the Ravens Wire. “According to Tony Pauline, Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is at the Under Armour Performance Center on an official visit.”

Fitzgerald is CBSSports.com’s highest ranked kicker in this years draft, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s second ranked kicker.

“Last season, Fitzgerald went 13-of-13 on field goal attempts. He also made all 14 point-after attempts while earning First-Team All-American honors,” continued Erby. “He is a highly-regarded kicker in Seminoles’ history, ranking third in school history with six 50-yard field goals made.”