Thursday Night Football Schedule: No NFL TNF Game on TV Tonight, Oct. 15

There is no NFL Thursday Night Football game on TV tonight, October 15 after the Bills-Chiefs game was rescheduled. The game was pushed back after the Bills-Titans matchup was rescheduled to Tuesday, October 13 as a result of players testing positive for COVID-19.

This would have meant Buffalo would play two matchups in 48 hours which is not possible in the NFL with the recovery time needed for players. Instead, the Bills-Chiefs game was moved from Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football at 5 p.m. Eastern on October 19.

There is one college football game on the TV schedule as Georgia State takes on Arkansas State tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. There are also two MLB playoff games as the Astros square off with the Rays at 5:07 p.m. Eastern on TBS followed by the Dodgers-Braves at 8:08 p.m. on Fox.

Prior to the NFL officially moving the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted his team would be ready to play whenever the contest happened.

“If we play Thursday, we play Thursday,” Reid said, per ArrowheadPride.com. “If we play Sunday, we play Sunday. Whenever. Whenever that goes, it goes. But right now, we’ve got a big task with the Raiders, so we’re trying to focus in on that.”

So far, the Falcons-Vikings Game Has Not Been Rescheduled

The status of the Falcons-Vikings game is up in the air with Atlanta having a person within their organization test positive for COVID-19. So far, the game will go on as scheduled, but as we have seen in past weeks this can change with more positive tests in the coming days.

“Update: An NFL official said just one member of the Falcons’ personnel had a positive test, and its not a player,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted. “…There is no change to the status of Sunday’s Falcons-Vikings at this time.”

No Thursday Night Football Game Creates a Monday Night Football Doubleheader on October 19

There may not be a Thursday night matchup, but this created a double-header for Monday night. The Chiefs-Bills kick things off on Fox at 5 p.m. Eastern which will be followed by the regularly scheduled Cardinals-Cowboys game at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on October 19.

The NFL schedule continues to be a work in progress given the ongoing pandemic. For now, the next Thursday night matchup will be in Week 7 as the Giants and Eagles square off on October 22.

Here is a look at the revised NFL Week 7 schedule.

NFL Week 7 Schedule With No Thursday Night Football

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Sun., October 18 Broncos vs. Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Sun., October 18 Texans vs. Titans 1 p.m. CBS Sun., October 18 Browns vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Sun., October 18 Ravens vs. Eagles 1 p.m. CBS Sun., October 18 Washington vs. Giants 1 p.m. FOX Sun., October 18 Falcons vs. Vikings 1 p.m. FOX Sun., October 18 Lions vs. Jaguars 1 p.m. FOX Sun., October 18 Bengals vs. Colts 1 p.m. FOX Sun., October 18 Bears vs. Panthers 1 p.m. FOX Sun., October 18 Jets vs. Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS Sun., October 18 Packers vs. Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. FOX Sun., October 18 Rams vs. 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC Mon., October 19 Chiefs vs. Bills 5 p.m. FOX Mon., October 19 Cardinals vs. Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram