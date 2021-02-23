Tiger Woods Crash Update: Golfer Was in ‘Serious Condition’ After Accident

Golfer Tiger Woods was in a significant traffic crash on February 23, 2021? What is his condition?

He was in serious condition when authorities arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. west coast time to provide additional details on the crash. There has been no additional condition update given since that time because Woods is in surgery.

“SOLO VEHICLE ACCIDENT | Hawthorne Blvd. x Palos Verdes Dr. N. #RollingHillsEstates | Units dispatched at 0722 & found a single vehicle rollover. One, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition,” the Fire Department tweeted.

His agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN that Woods was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries.”

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in his statement to ESPN. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Jaws of Life Were Needed to Extricate Woods From the Vehicle

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

A statement from the Sheriff’s Department says that, at 7:12 a.m. on February 23, 2021, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department “responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle “sustained major damage.”

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was named by the Sheriff’s Department as “PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”

Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injures.

A traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD L0omita Station.

“We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery,” the PGA Tour wrote in a statement on Twitter. “On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

Woods Had to Be Extricated ‘From the Windshield,’ Reports Say

prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade pic.twitter.com/MlPhNeavaF — buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021

The Fire Department told ESPN that Woods had to be extracted “from the windshield of the SUV.”

According to ESPN, another motorist stopped to help Woods and was struck by a vehicle, but there were no injuries in that crash.

ESPN reported that the golfer was in California for the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event that he hosts.

In a statement, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said on Twitter, “Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.”

Golfing great Jack Nicklaus expressed concern, writing on Twitter, “Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.”

