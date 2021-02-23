WATCH: Tiger Woods Plays Golf With NBA’s Dwyane Wade Day Before Crash

Basketball star Dwyane Wade played golf with Tiger Woods the day before Woods’ traffic crash, and he shared a video of the moment, which you can see later in this article.

“I told you all I was about to do something amazing today,” Wade says in the video, indicating that he had the “opportunity to come out here with this guy right here, man.”

The camera then reveals that Woods is standing behind him.

Woods was in a significant traffic crash on February 23, 2021, the day after he golfed with Wade.

He was in serious condition when authorities arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. west coast time to provide additional details on the crash. There has been no additional condition update given since that time because Woods is in surgery.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the Video, Woods & Wade Joked About How Good Wade Is at Golf

Dwyane Wade: How good am I?

Tiger Woods: 😐 Good 😐 ( 🎥: @dwyanewade via IG) pic.twitter.com/UQUfNJWa0A — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 23, 2021

Wade cut right to the case in the video.

“Tiger thank you for teaching me something. How good am I or how bad am I?” he asks.

“Um good,” Woods responds, but he’s laughing and shaking his head no at the same time.

“We’re getting better,” Woods said charitably.

Wade posted the video on Instagram shortly after news of Woods’ accident broke; it has had more than 200,000 views.

On Instagram, he shared a picture of the pair golfing and wrote, “The reason I picked up a golf club 🤯 Yesterday was a pretty cool day! Thank you @tigerwoods @golfdigest for this dope opportunity!”

Woods also played golf with actor David Spade the day before the crash. Spade posted a selfie with Woods on Instagram, writing, “Don’t you hate when you go golf somewhere and they pair you up with someone you don’t know @golftv @golfdigest.”

The next day, Woods was in surgery after the crash.

Woods Was in Serious Condition

BREAKING: Tiger Woods transported to hospital with injuries following vehicle crash with "major damage," LA County Sheriff's Dept. says. pic.twitter.com/hxcGYAig8D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

“SOLO VEHICLE ACCIDENT | Hawthorne Blvd. x Palos Verdes Dr. N. #RollingHillsEstates | Units dispatched at 0722 & found a single vehicle rollover. One, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN that Woods was in surgery for “multiple leg injuries.”

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in his statement to ESPN. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

A statement from the Sheriff’s Department says that, at 7:12 a.m. on February 23, 2021, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department “responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle “sustained major damage.”

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was named by the Sheriff’s Department as “PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”

Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injures.

A traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD L0omita Station.

“We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery,” the PGA Tour wrote in a statement on Twitter. “On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

The Fire Department told ESPN that Woods had to be extracted “from the windshield of the SUV.”

ESPN reported that the golfer was in California for the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event that he hosts.

