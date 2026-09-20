Titans’ Robert Saleh Drops Honest Take After Last Minute Loss to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans have started the Robert Saleh era with two consecutive losses after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-24, in the dying seconds of the game.

The Titans’ defense allowed the Eagles to score a touchdown in six plays in under two minutes, giving them the lead with less than 10 seconds left.

After the game, Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters and got honest about the loss to the NFC North team in the final seconds.

Robert Saleh Talks About Loss to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans are on a four-game losing streak that began in the 2025 season, when the team was under interim head coach Mike McCoy.

Now under Robert Saleh, there were plenty of positives entering the first season under the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

The new Titans head coach believes the team played better than the Philadelphia Eagles, but weren’t able to execute the whole game.

“First half wasn’t good enough. Thought we played well in the second half, minus that last drive,” the head coach said. “We had a lot of opportunities in the first half to get off the field. A lot of things we can improve on.”

“[I] felt like we outplayed them and there are certain moments in the entire game where execution reigns supreme; being disciplined reigns supreme. And [the Eagles] executed better in critical moments.”

Tennessee’s defense had a strong performance against Philly, intercepting quarterback Jalen Hurts twice and recording three sacks.

The Titans also held the Eagles’ run game to under 100 rushing yards, but it was in part because Saquon Barkley suffered an arm injury that forced him to record just four rushes.

But in the final drive, Hurts and co. pushed downfield with some ease that led to the Titans’ 0-2 start to the season.

“It sucks [losing],” Saleh said. “Whether you lose by 100 or lose in the last second, it doesn’t matter. They all suck.”

Cam Ward On the Loss

With nine seconds left on the clock, Cam Ward did his best to help the Tennessee Titans go downfield before ultimately losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the quarterback described how he felt about losing the game at the last second.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Ward said. “We want to win every drive with a touchdown. That’s our goal each and every time that we step on the field.”

“For us not being able to help the defense in that situation, we take that upon ourselves. It’s another opportunity to get better… With every game, there’s good, there’s bad. We got to be a mentally tough team to play four quarters of football, overtime if we need to.”

In the loss to the Eagles, Ward logged 13 completions for 160 yards, while rushing for two touchdowns.

While the loss negates a solid performance from the second-year QB, the Titans still have plenty of time to learn and put the season back on track.