Tracy Smothers Dead: Former WCW & WWE Star Dies at 58

Tracy Smothers is the former WWE, WCW & ECW star who died on October 28 after a battle with lymphoma. Smothers appeared in WWE as Freddie Joe Floyd in the 1990s. He was 58 years old.

Podcaster Conrad the Mortgage Guy confirmed Smothers’ passing in a tweet that read, “Keep the family of Tracy Smothers in your thoughts, today. We lost a great one.” Former WCW president Eric Bischoff tweeted, “Sorry to hear about the passing of Tracey Smothers. I saw him last about a year ago. He was so happy in the ring. He was a good man. RIP Tracey.”

During His Run With WWE, Smothers Defeated Triple H

Smothers, a native of Tennessee, began his wrestling career in Memphis before moving to Florida. Eventually, Smothers began competing with World Championship Wrestling in Atlanta in 1990 alongside Steve Armstrong. In 1992, Smothers moved to Jim Cornette’s Smoky Mountain Wrestling where he would remain until 1995. Following a brief period at the United States Wrestling Association, Smothers began competing in the WWE as Freddie Joe Floyd, a wrestler with a barber gimmick. During his time with the company, Smothers managed to defeat Triple H via count-out.

Following his time with WWE, Smothers went to Extreme Championship Wrestling in Philadelphia where he competed as “The Main Man” Tracy Smothers. Smothers remained with the company until its demise in 2001. Aside from appearances with the Juggalo Championship Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Smothers spent most of his later career competing with independent companies.

