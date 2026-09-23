Browns Trade Pitch Sends Jerry Jeudy to NFC Contender After Quiet Start

Jerry Jeudy is struggling to get the ball with the Cleveland Browns, and an injury-riddled NFC contender could offer him a fresh start.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified Jeudy as a potential “bargain bin” trade target for the San Francisco 49ers, suggesting a pairing with head coach Kyle Shanahan could help the former Pro Bowler get back on track.

“With a laundry list of injuries at wideout, the 49ers need a long-term fit at the position. Play-calling head coach Kyle Shanahan may be able to resurrect Jerry Jeudy’s career,” Moton wrote. “Jeudy is only two years removed from a Pro Bowl year in which he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. Still in his prime, the 27-year-old can be an asset to the 49ers’ injury-riddled receiver unit.”

San Francisco is 2-0 but has mounting concerns at receiver. Demarcus Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain and is a candidate for injured reserve, while Mike Evans is dealing with a hip injury. Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling is already sidelined following ankle surgery, with an expected absence of about 10 weeks.

Jerry Jeudy’s Browns Role Has Shrunk Quickly

Browns general manager Andrew Berry called Jeudy the team’s “bell cow” after the draft. Two games into the season, that description is getting harder to square with his usage.

Jeudy finished without a catch on just one target in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through two games, he has two receptions for 26 yards on five targets.

Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have moved ahead of him in the passing game, with 11 targets apiece through two weeks. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has also become a prominent option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, leaving Jeudy competing for a smaller share of the offense.

His body language during the win added to the scrutiny. Jeudy appeared upset on the sideline during the broadcast and offered little visible acknowledgment of his teammates after Blake Whiteheart caught what became the winning touchdown.

Todd Monken Addresses Jerry Jeudy’s Lack of Targets

Head coach Todd Monken attributed Jeudy’s limited involvement to the game plan and the competition for touches when asked about the receiver Monday.

“The moment that Jerry gets more targets, you’re all going to be asking me why Harold isn’t, or why isn’t KC, there’s only one football,” Monken said. “The opportunities arose for all of those guys because we were struggling to run the football as effectively as we needed to. And when that rises and we’re better at that, then Quinshon’s going to have more carries, right, and that’s going to be less opportunities for the outside guys.

“Jerry’s opportunities will come. It’s just like I said, a little bit by game plan and others, that the ball just didn’t find him.”

For now, Cleveland’s coach is leaving the door open for a larger role. But with Concepcion and Boston earning opportunities, Jeudy has work to do to reclaim his place at the center of the passing game.