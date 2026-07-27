Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Anniversary Post Draws Attention After Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding was the biggest event of the offseason. Over 1,000 guests attended the star-studded nuptials at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Kylie Kelce, wife of the Chiefs star’s older brother, Jason Kelce, gushed over the wedding on the July 23 episode of her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie.” The couple’s four daughters, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 15 months, served as flower girls.

“It was absolutely magical. I’m so happy for them. We love them so, so dearly,” Kylie said. “It was intimate and incredible and full of love both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”

“It was only making it official,” Kylie added, “because Taylor’s been part of the family now for quite some time.”

After two years of dating, Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025. Making their love story even more special, the storybook way they first met.

‘New Heights’ Marked the 3rd Anniversary of Travis Kelce Calling Out Taylor Swift for Not Meeting Him at The Eras Tour

“New Heights” posted a special message to commemorate the now iconic July 26 episode of the podcast, during which the 36-year-old tight end lamented not being able to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it after seeing “The Eras Tour” in Kansas City.

The podcast’s official X account reposted Michael Jordan’s “and I took that personally” meme from “The Last Dance,” which they posted on July 26, 2023, with the caption, “Travis when Taylor Swift wouldn’t meet him before her concert 😂😂.”

The show added on Sunday, “3 years later I’d say this aged well 😅.”

The tweet drew over 12,000 likes and over 100 comments. One fan posted, “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take… so this is your sign to shoot your shot and meet the love of your life.”

A Swiftie gushed, “Can’t believe this is how they met it’s so funny 😂 neither of them knew in this moment they would be meeting their husband/wife.”

The 10-time Pro Bowler said in the episode three years ago, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he continued. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out… Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Taylor Swift and Her Mom Found Travis Kelce Putting Her on Blast Adorable

Speaking to TIME for the Person of the Year cover story published in December 2023, Swift revealed Kelce got bonus points for the public shoutout. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift, also loved the public gesture. The two discussed the viral moment in the pop star’s “End of an Era” docuseries about life during her record-breaking tour, which premiered in December. “It was so earnest,” Andrea explained. “I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show, he brought you something from your world … I liked it.”

Swift recalled to her mom, “You called me up with this tone of, ‘Hey, so I know you’re not gonna react well to this. But there’s a guy.’ You said something to the effect of, ‘You’ve got to start doing something different,'” as she had never dated an athlete before.