Triple H Hails Rising WWE Star as a “Young Jeff Hardy”

Paul “Triple H” Leveque has seen a multitude of greats throughout his 30-year WWE career. During his in-ring career, the 14-time World Champion battled against legends John Cena, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Roman Reigns, among others.

Needless to say, The Game knows a WWE megastar when he sees one. During an appearance on ESPN First Take, Triple H heaped praise on RAW superstar Je’Von Evans by comparing him to one of WWE’s all-time greats.

While discussing the future faces of WWE, Triple H had this to say:

“Oba Femi is going to be as big as anybody has ever been in this business. Sol Ruca has the opportunity to be a standout star.

Je’Von Evans is one of the young guys. He reminds me of a young Jeff Hardy that just has this incredible move set. He just has this energy and a youth about him that you can’t look away from him.”

Leveque also named Trick Williams as another star who could soon carry the WWE brand.

“Trick [Williams] is just the personality plus that you know, again, you can’t look away from. These are the young talents who are going to take WWE into the future. So, you’re seeing them rise now. But two, three years from now, four years from now, these are going to be the main events of WrestleMania. I promise you.”

WWE Exec Compares Je’Von Evans to Jeff Hardy

When watching Je’Von Evans zip around the ring and dish out pain with an assortment of high-flying moves, it’s hard not to see the resemblance to WWE icon Jeff Hardy.

Both wrestling stars make highly acrobatic moves look routine and seem to have a knack for jumping off the top turnbuckle.

Je’Von Evans has been compared to Hardy in the past, but insists that he is just trying to be the best version of himself.

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast, Evans explained why he wants to discourage any comparisons from happening, saying:

“Probably either the Kofi Kingston comparison or the Jeff Hardy comparison. Honestly, I feel like any comparison I would love to just be like, ‘Alright. Yeah, we know.’

“I can see myself as the next Jeff Hardy or Kofi, but they’ve got their own legacy. Their own footsteps. I don’t wanna step in those footsteps. Let me have my own trail, let me have my own road.

“But, I get it. I do a lot of similar things, I have a lot of similar energy. But at the end of the day, we all have different careers.

Earlier this year, Je’Von Evans expressed a desire to break Jeff Hardy’s record as the youngest WWE star to become Intercontinental Champion. Although he came up short of that goal in the six-man ladder match at WrestleMania 42, Evans, 22, is still young enough to achieve the feat soon.

Jeff Hardy was 23 years old when he won his first IC title.