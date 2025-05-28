Tyreek Hill Shares Expletive Comments On ‘Stupid’ Bills Mafia And Travis Hunter ‘He’s Gonna Be A**’

The Miami Dolphins’ super star wide receiver Tyreek Hill can’t stop making headlines for the wrong reasons. The latest speed bump on his disruptive tour came from a moment with popular live streamer Adin Ross.

Situated in the back of a limo with Ross’ entourage, Tyreek Hill had a very short response when asked what he thinks of Travis Hunter.

“He’s gonna be ass,” Hill said to a room that filled with laughter.

According to reports, Hill later walked back these comments. although he claimed he has CTE and was joking (which isn’t much better), the speed with which he answered the question implies there might be some truth to his response.

“Travis gonna be a dawg, bruh. Travis gonna be a dawg, Shedeur gonna be a dawg,” Oliver Browning of talksport.com quoted Hill.

Hill’s Comments On The Buffalo Bills And Their Fanbase

The laid back and unprofessional environment that a live stream environment creates perhaps allowed the 31-year-old receiver to let his guard down. For this reason, the super star felt at ease handing out a few uncharacteristic testimonials from his time in the league. The next rant topic was on AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

“The Bills, I don’t f*** with the Bills,” Hill said. “When I used to play in Kansas City, bruh, it was always ‘f*** the Bills’ every time we played against them… But in Miami, it’s the same thing too though, but like 10 times harder.”

Hill then went on to target Buffalo’s fan base.

“It’s f*** the Bills all day, all they wanna do is jump through f***ing tables cus they got f***ing CTE… Stupid a** fans…,” when the entourage encouraged, Hill doubled down. “The fans are stupid as hell.”

Bills Writer Fires Back

If there’s one thing we know about Bills Mafia, it’s that they don’t play when it comes to their team. In this case, it was SI’s Khari Demos who was first on the scene reacting to Hill’s comments minutes after they were made public.

“Tyreek Hill has been a thorn in Bills Mafia’s side for nearly a decade. But his latest act may get under their skin even more than ever,” Demos wrote. “Hill, in fact, may be the one with CTE. Not only from being a nine-year NFL player, or one who has had acts of violence shown throughout his career, but also forgetting what really happened with the Bills during his time in KC.”

Demos, who covers the Buffalo Bills for Sports Illustrated, then went on to chronicle Hill’s playing career against Buffalo.

“The Chiefs were 3-3 against Buffalo in Hill’s tenure, including the playoffs…” Demos continued. “Unfortunately for Hill, Buffalo has been a major thorn in his side recently, as his Dolphins are 1-6 against the Bills since making his way to South Beach, including the playoffs.”

Demos closing remarks bridged a conclusion that many of us could have made ourselves.

“It’s interesting to hear just how the Cheetah really feels about Buffalo and Bills Mafia. But considering the history there, it’s safe to say, the feeling is mutual, Tyreek.”