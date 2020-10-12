Heavyweight Champ Tyson Fury’s Boxing Return Revealed: Report

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is eyeing a return to the boxing ring on December 5 in the United Kingdom, according to a report by The Athletic. And in an interview with the outlet, the “Gypsy King” said that a match with Deontay Wilder would not be next.

Fury and “The Bronze Bomber” fought for the second time in February and the Gypsy King came out on top via seventh-round TKO. After the loss, Wilder exercised his rematch clause and the trilogy bout was considered for July. However, the bout was then moved to October after Wilder said he was injured. The date when then moved again, to December, and then to 2021.

Fury told the outlet that Wilder’s team was “messing around with the date” and that he had “moved on” from the Wilder trilogy match.

“I was looking forward to smashing Wilder again. A quick and easy fight,” Fury told The Athletic. “But Wilder and his team were messing around with the date. They don’t really want to fight the lineal heavyweight champion. They know how it ends. The world knows how it will end: with Wilder on his ass again.”

“Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to Dec. 19,” Fury continued. “Then they tried to change the date again into next year. I’ve been training. I’m ready. When they tried moving off Dec. 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on.”

Fury Is Not Contractually Obligated to Fight Wilder Next Year, Sources told The Athletic

Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager, has not written off the trilogy bout with Fury and is working on making it happen, the outlet reported.

According to The Athletic’s sources, Fury is not contractually obligated to fight Wilder next year. Sources also told the outlet that Fury is looking to fight on December 5 in the United Kingdom, however an opponent has not been revealed.

“I am the best fighter in the world. The lineal heavyweight champion. The two-time Ring magazine heavyweight champion. The WBC heavyweight champion,” the Gypsy King said. “And before the end of 2021, I will be the only man on this earth with a heavyweight championship belt.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fury Looks to Box Anthony Joshua Twice in 2021, The Athletic Reports

After the Gypsy King fights in December, he will look toward a two-bout series with Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship, according to The Athletic. Should Fury find success in December, and Joshua defeat Kubrat Pulev in the same month as well, the two boxers will look to compete twice in 2021.

As per The Athletic, “The sides already agreed in principle on the financial split for a two-fight deal: 50-50 for the first meeting and 60-40 for the rematch in favor of the winner.”

Fury has an undefeated professional boxing record of 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts. On the other end, Joshua has a record of 23-1 with 21 knockouts.

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Hints at Next Possible UFC Opponent