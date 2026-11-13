UConn Basketball Gets Brutal Injury Update

Things have been going smoothly for UConn men’s basketball this season, currently ranked fourth in the nation.

Unfortunately for the Huskies, they were dealt a brutal injury update this week.

UConn will be without a key contributor going forward, forcing head coach Dan Hurley to re-shuffle his starting lineup.

UConn Huskies Dealt Unfortunate Injury News

The Huskies have high hopes for this season’s roster, due in part to an active offseason.

One of the most important new additions for UConn is transfer Nik Khamenia. A valuable piece on last season’s Duke squad, the forward was expected to play big minutes for the Huskies.

Unfortunately, a left foot injury has put the sophomore’s season on hold. Khamenia will undergo surgery “in the coming days,” per Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant.

Prior to his injury, Khamenia was averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over three games with UConn. He’s shooting just under 62% from the field and 54.5% from three-point range.

Khamenia has already received a significant increase in usage this year. He’s attempting 7.0 field goals per game with UConn, compared to 4.4 FGA last season at Duke.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Khamenia offers plenty of upside on the other end of the floor. The 6’8″ wing brings high effort and versatility to Dan Hurley’s defense.

When Will Nic Khamenia Return?

UConn fans will be waiting eagerly for Khamenia’s return. He’s sure to be missed during Friday’s non-conference matchup with Ohio State.

In a statement made to social media, Hurley said that Khamenia is expected to make “a full recovery.” He will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

This week’s news is a stark contrast to another key UConn injury update. Former champion Solo Ball is expected to return to the court within the coming weeks.

Khamenia’s absence will force Connecticut to lean on its depth. Expect more playing time and usage for freshman Colben Landrew and Junior County.

It’ll be fascinating to see if the loss of Khamenia has a major impact on UConn going forward. Following Friday’s OSU game, the Huskies will take on non-conference foes in #2 Duke and #12 Arizona during the month of November.