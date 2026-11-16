UConn Basketball Receives Encouraging Injury Update

It’s been a fun start of the season for #4 UConn men’s basketball.

The Huskies have reeled off four straight wins in their effort to win the Big East. That includes impressive non-conference wins over Michigan and Ohio State.

UConn’s schedule doesn’t get any easier, with matchups against some of college basketball’s best teams on the docket.

Fortunately for head coach Dan Hurley, UConn is on the verge of welcoming back one of its most accomplished players.

UConn Huskies Get Positive Injury News

According to Monday’s press release, UConn has cleared Solo Ball for full-contact practice.

Ball required surgery back in April for his injured wrist. UConn announced that the guard would take a medical redshirt, sidelining him for the entire 2026-27 season.

However, the NCAA approved the “5-in-5″ age-based eligibility rule back in June. Now, collegiate athletes can play up to five seasons within a five-year period. The decision all but eliminates the need for redshirts.

Since he’s guaranteed to return next season, Ball is now an option for this UConn roster.

Ball has been spotted at practice with the team in recent weeks, gradually getting back into game shape. Still, Hurley has been playing it safe when it comes to the veteran’s return to the court. Given how good UConn has looked so far, there hasn’t been a need to rush Ball back.

Solo Ball Stats

Even on a Huskies roster littered with star power, Ball should have an immediate role.

That’s especially true following Nik Khamenia’s foot inury. The wing isn’t expected to return for at least six more weeks, if not longer.

Ball is someone that Hurley knows how to use to his full potential.

Over 113 games with UConn (84 starts), Ball is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. In addition, he’s shooting 35.0% from three-point range.

As a freshman, Ball came off the bench for UConn’s title-winning 2023-24 team. He was a starter on last season’s squad that lost in the championship game vs. Michigan.

Connecticut’s experienced playmaker now comes to campus as one of the leaders on this roster, alongside fellow guards Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins.

When Will Solo Ball Return?

It’s tempting to say Solo Ball will be back sooner rather than later.

After all, UConn could use him over the next few weeks. The teams’ upcoming schedule features games against some of college basketball’s best programs.

The Huskies will battle #12 Arizona on Wednesday night, followed up by an Elite Eight rematch with #2 Duke on November 25th.

Regardless, Hurley has continued to express patience when it comes to the senior’s return. During Monday’s press release, the head coach stated that Ball would use the next few weeks “as a ramp-up period until he is fully ready for game action.”

Whether they have to wait another week or another month, the Huskies will be eager to get Ball back into the fold.

Even at less than 100%, Ball can make a positive impact on UConn men’s basketball. For a school hoping to win yet another national title, his addition should have a major ripple effect across Connecticut’s roster.