UFC Champ’s Heartwarming Video [WATCH]

A heartwarming video of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is making the rounds on social media on Wednesday after one of his childhood school teachers from Ghana shared a message he received from the champ. Yaw Sakyi Afari is now a Ghanaian sports events manager, but “The Last Stylebender” remembers him as one of his school teachers. Adesanya and Afari reunited after Afari commented on some of Adesanya’s social media posts.

“Mr. Afari…long time, I remember you, sir,” Adesanya said. “You used to flex on everybody. You probably still do! I respect and appreciate you. Thank You. You have always been good”.

Afari’s caption for the video he posted to his own Instagram page was, “FINALLY connected with my former student who is indisputably one of the finest World Champions of our time @stylebender. Very cool to know he still remembers me after all these years. He made my day with this video. Ladies and gentlemen, Hail the King of UFC Octagon.”

According to GhanaWeb, Adesanya and his family moved from Nigeria to Ghana back in 2001, and he and his siblings attended school in Accra, Ghana. That’s where Afari was employed as a teacher at the time, though now he’s the Head of RITE Sports and the manager of one of Africa’s most famous retired boxing champions, Azumah Nelson.

Afari shared his joy about reconnecting with Adesanya via social media in an interview with GhanaWeb.

“After finding out in May this year that my boy dominates the UFC middleweight division, I started watching his videos and then sent messages to his Facebook and Instagram pages but didn’t get responses which wasn’t surprising to me so seeing his responses to my comment on his page on Sunday morning while I was at church brought special joy to me”, Afari said.

All this happened during fight week for Adesanya.

The UFC’s undefeated middleweight champion is set to defend his 185-pound title this weekend against unbeaten Brazilian contender Paulo Costa.

UFC 253 takes place live on Saturday at Flash Forum at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

That’s the venue that was dubbed “Fight Island” by promoters.

The main card for UFC 253 will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view following the preliminary card on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

