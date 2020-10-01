UFC Superstar Jon Jones Issues Challenge: ‘I’m Waiting for You’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones told middleweight champion Israel Adesanya that he is waiting for him. “Bones” and “The Last Stylebender” have traded verbal barbs back and forth on social media since Saturday, when Adesanya defended his belt in the main event of UFC 253, defeating Paulo Costa by second-round TKO.

Adesanya has stated many times he wants to fight Jones in 2021 at light heavyweight. He has also shown interest in competing at heavyweight.

Jones vacated his light heavyweight title and is preparing to move up to the heavyweight division.

In a recent dig, The Last Stylebender tweeted about Jones’ late mother, responding to a tweet from Jones’ about Adesanya’s father. Bones tweeted, “I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene [Bareman] (Adesanya’s head coach) definitely doesn’t.”

Adesanya replied,”My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become.”

My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. https://t.co/CGGykYXSNn — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Later on, Bones replied to Adesanya’s comments with a series of tweets, ending with him challenging Adesanya to fight in 2021.

Jones tweeted, “Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed why you mad bro?”

Sitting with tens of millions of dollars, children on fire about Jesus Christ, one of the greatest martial artist and world history. Sure my mom is disappointed 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ why you mad bro? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

Jones, who has done a lot of community work in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the CARE Project, tweeted “My mother was an amazing humanitarian. I know for a fact that the care project makes her more proud than anything I’ve done in the UFC.”

My mother was an amazing humanitarian. I know for a fact that the care project makes her more proud than anything I’ve done in the UFC. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

Bones continued, “Izzy thanks for giving me the opportunity to highlight my amazing mother this afternoon, now I’m just missing her. Are we still on for 2021?”

Izzy thanks for giving me the opportunity to highlight my amazing mother this afternoon, now I’m just missing her. Are we still on for 2021? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

Jones tweeted, “Will fight me at any weight you said right?”

Will fight me at any weight you said right? — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

Bones then wrote, “I called bullshit, I’m waiting for you. The world is waiting.”

I called bullshit, I’m waiting for you — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

The world is waiting — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 1, 2020

Adesanya replied with conviction, writing, “Jon Jones with the burn…ouch. Listen crispy cream, it’s still 2020. 2021 soon come. You’ll get this work.”

Jon Jones with the burn…ouch.

Listen crispy cream, it’s still 2020. 2021 soon come.

You’ll get this work. pic.twitter.com/2BpKAAFyKK — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre: ‘I Don’t Think I Could’