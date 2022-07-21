911 Audio Revealed in UFC Star Jorge Masvidal’s Colby Covington Altercation

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal got into a physical altercation with fellow welterweight Colby Covington earlier this year.

A new audio clip of the 911 call made after the March 21 altercation has been released. An off-duty police officer can be heard requesting for backup in the audio acquired by TMZ Sports.

Initially, the cop asked dispatch for multiple units to get to the scene quickly: “Can we send a bunch of, or a few units,” he added. “If you could just send units on a three, please.”

He informed that he had spoken to Covington, the alleged victim whose name was concealed in the report, and reported the UFC star informed him that Masvidal “sucker punched while he was eating dinner.”

The location of the incident was also confirmed to be the Papi steakhouse, a famous high-end steak restaurant in Miami where Covington was having dinner with the Nelk Boys following a podcast show they had done together earlier that day.

Masvidal Is Facing Charges for His Alleged Assault on Covington

Just over two weeks after the pair collided inside the octagon at UFC 272 on Mar. 5, the “BMF” title holder was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief for allegedly assaulting Covington using a mask and a hoodie as disguise.

TMZ obtained a video showing the aftermath of the altercation where Covington could be seen outside the restaurant surrounded by police. He was talking to the officers detailing the alleged attack that had just happened.

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran,” Covington is overheard saying in the video. “How would he know I’m here?” (ht Sports Illustrated)

Following the affair, Masvidal was also reported to have said “you shouldn’t have been talking about my kids.”

Covington had told the officers on the scene that he suffered a broken tooth and damage to his Rolex. In later court documents obtained by TMZ, Covington claimed he suffered a “brain injury” from the incident and that Masvidal “knowingly or intentionally” caused him “great bodily harm.”

Masvidal pleaded not guilty to the charges and was issued a stay away order prohibiting him from being less than 25 feet from Covington while the legal proceedings remain ongoing.

Things Got Personal Between Masvidal and Covington

Things got heated between the best friends turned enemies Masvidal and Covington. Their rivalry reached its peak in the build-up to their bout. During the UFC 272 media day, Covington did not hesitate to make things personal as he bashed “Gamebred” for being a “deadbeat dad.”

Masvidal took issue with Covington talking about his kids just to promote the event, and responded to his allegations, declaring, “I want to hurt this guy like I’ve never hurt anyone before.”

Both title challengers were going into the bout following two losses each to the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. While Covington secured a win over former champion Tyron Woodley in between his contests with Usman, Masvidal lost his two fights in a row before dropping a third consecutive bout to Covington.

Masvidal and Covington will remain on the sidelines until their legal issues get resolved.