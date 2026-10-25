Aaron Pico Issues Statement After UFC 333 TKO Win

UFC featherweight contender Aaron Pico issued a statement following his first-round knockout win over Losene Keita at UFC 333.

In what was his best performance inside the Octagon yet, Pico knocked out Keita in the first round with punches to improve his UFC record to 2-1.

Aaron Pico Reacts to UFC 333 Win

Taking to his social media after UFC 333, Pico shared his reaction to his latest win inside the Octagon.

“A good night at work for the team! Thank you to all of you from all around the world for the support. We’re one step closer. The work continues,” Pico wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Aaron Pico?

This win over Keita was massive for Pico’s UFC career, as he not only won it, but he also finished the fight in devastating fashion.

It’s the kind of big win that should get Pico another opportunity against a top-ranked featherweight, and potentially a rebooking against Arnold Allen, who was his original opponent for UFC 333 before Allen fell off the card and was replaced on short notice by Keita.

If it’s not Allen, then perhaps Pico could be matched up against Yair Rodriguez.

Another potential opponent who is highly intriguing is Movsar Evloev, who lost in the main event of UFC 333 against Alexander Volkanovski in a failed bid to become the UFC featherweight champion.

The UFC tried to book that matchup last year before Evloev had to withdraw, so it’s possible that the promotion could try once again to book Pico against Evloev.

One thing is for sure, and that’s that Pico has put himself in an amazing spot right now after beating Keita by knockout at UFC 333.

After getting knocked out by a spinning back elbow from Lerone Murphy in his UFC debut last summer, Pico has won two straight fights since then over Patricio Pitbull and now against Keita.

While the win over Pitbull was a decision victory that didn’t really move the needle too much, this knockout victory over Keita is the kind of big win that should absolutely earn Pico a step up in competition against a top featherweight.