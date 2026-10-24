UFC 333 Bonuses Revealed Following Abu Dhabi Event

Following Saturday’s UFC 333 numbered card, the promotion revealed who took home the post-fight bonuses for the event.

UFC 333 took place on Saturday, October 24, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Check out all the bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night ($100,000 to each fighter): Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3

In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan successfully defended his belt with a unanimous decision win over Merab Dvalishvili in their trilogy fight. This was an absolutely epic, back-and-forth battle between two of the best bantamweights to ever do it, and one that came down to the fifth and final round, which Yan won to earn the decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Alexander Volkanovski

In the main event of UFC 333, Alexander Volkanovski knocked out Movsar Evloev in the second round to defend the UFC featherweight title. It was an absolutely amazing performance by the champion, who finished the undefeated challenger at 38 years old to prove once again he is one of the best MMA fighters of all time.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Lone’er Kavanagh

At flyweight, Lone’er Kavanagh knocked out Ramazan Temirov in the first round with punches. This was an absolutely huge win for Kavanagh, who cemented himself as a flyweight title contender by taking out the red-hot Temirov in the very first round.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Aaron Pico, Dominick Reyes, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev, Abus Magomedov, Kody Steele

In a featherweight bout that opened up the UFC 333 main card, Aaron Pico knocked out Losene Keita in the very first round. This was the best performance of Pico’s UFC career to date, and it puts him firmly in the mix of title contenders in the UFC featherweight division.

At light heavyweight, Dominick Reyes brutally knocked out Azamat Murzakanov with a nasty head kick and punches. Reyes needed this win badly, and he got the job done with the highlight-reel finish that took his opponent out in absolutely devastating fashion.

In a light heavyweight matchup, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev picked up the biggest win of his UFC career when he took out veteran Nikita Krylov with a first-round knockout. Yakhyaev landed a nasty knee right to the dome of Krylov, and referee Jason Herzog soon stepped in and stopped the contest.

At middleweight, Abus Magomedov submitted Cam Rowston in the first round with a nasty guillotine choke. Magomedov grabbed Rowston’s neck and choked him out cold, even flexing his muscle to grab some extra style points.

In a lightweight bout, Kody Steele knocked out Noah Gugnon in the first round of an absolute war between two knockout artists. The two men went back and forth during the first round before Steele landed a huge punch that put Gugnon away.