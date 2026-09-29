Ailin Perez Offers Truce to Norma Dumont After UFC Vegas 121

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Ailin Perez has offered a truce to rival Norma Dumont following their fight at UFC Vegas 121.

In a controversial decision by the judges, Perez won a narrow unanimous decision over Dumont in the UFC Vegas 121 co-main event for her seventh win in a row inside the Octagon, as she improved to 7-1 in the UFC.

There was no love lost between Perez and Dumont before and after the fight, as the two women butted heads with each other before and after being locked inside the cage, but now that cooler heads have prevailed, Perez would like to settle things with Dumont amicably.

Ailin Perez Offers Truce to Norma Dumont

Taking to her social media in the wake of UFC Vegas 121, Perez offered her rival Dumont a truce.

“I would like to thank NORMA for being a tough opponent who made me grow. I truly believe I won the fight, but it was close and I know that I am a better fighter after this experience. I am grateful to have an opponent as good as Norma because she made me grow as a fighter and I will ultimately become champion because of fighting opponents like her. We don’t like each other, and we probably never will. But I have respect for you as a competitor Norma,” Perez wrote on her Instagram.

What’s Next for Ailin Perez?

Although the Perez vs. Dumont fight was not very exciting to watch, the fact of the matter is that Perez won the fight, and she has now won seven fights in a row, which puts her in a great position to challenge for the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

The women’s 135 lbs belt is currently owned by UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, who takes on long-time rival Amanda Nunes at UFC 334 in November.

The winner of that bout could very well face Perez next, especially since Perez holds a notable win over Joselyne Edwards, the other top contender vying for the title. Former champion Julianna Pena is also another top fighter in the mix for the title in the weight class.