Ailin Perez Has Message for Norma Dumont After UFC Vegas 121

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Ailin Perez has a message for rival Norma Dumont after the two fought at UFC Vegas 121.

In what was a highly anticipated grudge match between two bitter rivals, the fight between Perez and Dumont did not live up to expectations, as both women were extremely tentative and fought for 15 minutes in what was a mostly dull co-main event.

Still, Perez did what she needed to do, winning a controversial unanimous decision after three rounds against her arch rival, to whom she sent a message after the contest.

Ailin Perez Sends Message to Norma Dumont Following UFC Vegas 121

Taking to her social media after UFC Vegas 121, Perez sent a message to Dumont following their fight.

“Thanks for the condoms @norma_dumont_mma , but I did not need to use them to (expletive) you. #SoSorry Also, use those 2 dollars to buy a Plan B, I think you might need it,” Perez wrote on her Instagram.

Perez is referring to her opponent throwing condoms and money at her at the UFC Vegas 121 weigh-ins, which clearly drew the ire of the Argentine native, who got the last laugh when she beat Dumont by decision for her sixth straight win inside the Octagon.

Ailin Perez Now a UFC Title Contender

With six straight wins, Perez is now a title contender in the UFC women’s bantamweight division, and she is likely going to get a title shot her next time out against the winner of the UFC 334 co-main event between UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes.

Although Perez has not been the most exciting fighter to watch due to her grappling-heavy style, she does know how to sell a fight and is good at trash-talking, so the UFC will surely be able to market her for a title fight despite a lack of finishes in her recent performances.

As for Dumont, this was two straight losses for the Brazilian, who is going to have to rebuild herself after she had won six straight fights in a row before her last two fights, as she has fallen out of UFC title contention.