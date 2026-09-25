Ailin Perez Wants Title Shot With Win at UFC Vegas 121

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Ailin Perez has made it clear she wants a title shot with a win at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 121 event.

Perez battles Norma Dumont in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 121, and with a win, she wants to fight the winner of the UFC 334 title fight between UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison and challenger Amanda Nunes.

Ailin Perez Wants UFC Title Shot

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Perez made it clear she wants a title shot at 135 lbs should she beat Dumont on Saturday night, which she fully expects to do, and she is even offering to be the official backup for Harrison vs. Nunes.

“I feel ready, and not just to fight for the belt, but also to be the backup. I’m ready to replace Kayla or Amanda should the UFC need someone in November Kayla is coming off a neck surgery, and Amanda is older now,” Perez explained. “What happens is someone gets hurt in the weight cut, or something happens. Ailin Perez will be ready,” Perez said.

“I came to get a title shot. I came for that. But if I don’t get it, then it will be in the next fight. I have faith that I will get it, and I’m playing all my cards. I’m not just winning, but also growing my name. I have the respect of the people, and I’ve earned that. Like always, I lay it all on the line, and whatever happens, happens. I’ll be ready,” Perez said.

Ailin Perez is Red Hot

Perez rides into Saturday’s fight against Dumont on a six-fight win streak, so she is red hot at the moment, as a win over Dumont would give her seven straight victories and put her right into the mix for the next title shot at 135 lbs.

Not only is Perez a good fighter, but she is also a fan favorite and someone good on the mic, so the UFC could absolutely sell a title fight for her if she can get past Dumont and cement her place as the top contender in the women’s bantamweight division.