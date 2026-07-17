Key UFC Women’s Bantamweight Bout Announced

A key UFC women’s bantamweight bout between top contenders Norma Dumont and Ailin Perez has been announced for an upcoming card.

Per Gaston Reyno, the No. 2-ranked UFC women’s bantamweight contender Dumont will face the No. 4-ranked Perez at UFC Vegas 121, which takes place on September 26 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Argentina’s Nena is back in the Octagon, @AiluPerezUFC faces off against Norma Dumont on September 26 in Las Vegas,” Reyno wrote on X.

Norma Dumont Coming Off a Loss

The 35-year-old Dumont has been one of the top UFC women’s bantamweights for several years now, but she is coming off an upset unanimous decision loss to Joselyne Edwards in her last bout at UFC Vegas 116 in April that snapped her six-fight winning streak.

That was a tough loss for Dumont, as a win would have put her closer to a title shot against UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, while the loss knocked her down a peg in the rankings, as Edwards took over her spot as the No. 1 contender in the weight class.

Still, the Brazilian is one of the top fighters in the division, and if she can beat Perez in September at UFC Vegas 121, it will keep her at the top of her weight class.

Ailin Perez on a Roll

As for Perez, she is a 31-year-old Argentine native who is 6-1 in the UFC. Since she lost her UFC debut in 2022, Perez has won her last six fights in a row, which includes a win over Edwards in 2024, who is currently the division’s No. 1 contender.

The lack of finishes is hurting Perez’s ascent towards a title shot, as she has just one finish in her six UFC wins. But she keeps getting her hand raised, and she is also a popular fighter among fans for her mic skills and her post-fight celebrations, which typically include shaking her derrière, which gets the fans going.

This is a big fight between two of the best fighters at women’s 135 lbs, and the winner will likely be no more than one more win away from getting a title shot.