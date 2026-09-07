Alex Pereira Calls for Ciryl Gane UFC Rematch

UFC superstar Alex Pereira is calling for a rematch against interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for his next fight.

Gane defeated Pereira via second-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Freedom 250 in June to capture the interim heavyweight title.

However, the fight was not without controversy, as Gane landed several strikes to the back of Pereira’s head that led to him complaining about referee Herb Dean’s inaction in the bout.

Now, Pereira wants a rematch.

Alex Pereira Wants Ciryl Gane Rematch

Speaking on his social media in a video posted Monday, Pereira made it clear that he wants a rematch with Gane next.

“What’s up, everyone? After much time after resting what I needed to, after much work, after my last fight, many people are talking with who will Alex fight? And I’m seeing many opinions but I think the fight that makes sense is Ciryl Gane. That’s the fight. I’m going to work on that and from what I’m seeing, it’s something that’s going to happen. How the last fight, there were illegal shots. I think now with another opportunity I can come back and show what I can do, what I can achieve, which is the third belt. I’m very excited for that and I’ll work for that. Chama,” Pereira said on his Instagram.

Will UFC Give Alex Pereira His Wish?

Although Gane winning the interim belt gave him the chance to fight UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout, the problem is that Aspinall is still not cleared to fight nearly a year after suffering an eye injury against Gane in the UFC 321 main event in October 2025.

The UFC can’t keep waiting around for Aspinall, and it’s possible the promotion moves on and books Gane vs. Pereira 2 for the undisputed heavyweight belt. But, at the very least, it could be for the interim title.

With Gane vs. Pereira 2 and Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria 2 becoming real options, it feels like the promotion is essentially going to run back UFC Freedom 250 and book two rematches of fights that both ended by technical knockout.