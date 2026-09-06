The UFC is having internal discussions about booking a rematch between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, according to commentator Jon Anik.

Gaethje defeated Topuria via fourth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 in June, in what was one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

Now, the UFC is looking into booking a rematch between the two.

Jon Anik Says UFC Discussing Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria 2

According to Anik, the UFC is considering booking the rematch between Gaethje and Topuria next.

“I think there are internal conversations to potentially try to do Gaethje vs. Topuria 2. A rematch would be absolutely enormous, and I guess predictively that’s what’s going to happen,” Anik said.

Should the UFC Book the Rematch?

Given there are other contenders waiting for a title shot against Gaethje, it’s a bit surprising that the UFC is considering giving Topuria an immediate rematch given that he just lost his belt in June and was finished in the fight.

Yes, it was an amazing fight and the rematch would no doubt be big, but shouldn’t the UFC at least wait for Topuria to return to the Octagon and get another win before giving him another title shot at 155 lbs?

In the meantime, the UFC can give the winner of the UFC 331 co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy the next crack at the belt.

As well, you can’t forget about Charles Oliveira, who is rumored to be fighting Diego Lopes for the UFC BMF title later this year, nor can you forget about Max Holloway, who holds a previous KO win over Gaethje at UFC 300.

While a rematch between Gaethje and Topuria would be interesting, it does feel like the promotion is rushing to book it so soon after the first fight, if this is indeed the case.

We’ll see what ultimately ends up happening at lightweight, but given Anik’s connections to the company, the fact that he has said he has heard this is the promotion’s plan means that it must be under serious consideration, even though Gaethje himself has said he is not interested.