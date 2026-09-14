Alex Pereira Wants Ciryl Gane Rematch at MSG

Alex Pereira has made it clear that he wants a rematch against interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at Madison Square Garden.

Gane defeated Pereira in June at UFC Freedom 250 to claim the promotion’s interim heavyweight belt and earn a title unification bout against UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, Aspinall is still out with an injury, and there is no guarantee that he will return this year to defend his title. With that in mind, the UFC seems keen on booking a rematch between Gane and Pereira in the meantime.

Alex Pereira Stumps for Ciryl Gane Rematch

Speaking to UFC Brasil, Pereira made it clear that he wants to fight Gane again, and he hopes he can fight him at MSG, as the UFC’s annual event in New York City takes place at UFC 334 on November 14.

“I think that’s the fight that makes sense. I really want it to work out, I want to win that third belt. I think I’ve done a lot of things in the UFC, and I think I deserve to have those options. I’d come back at Madison Square Garden, me and Ciryl Gane. If it were up to me, that’s what I’d choose,” Pereira said.

Will the UFC Give Alex Pereira What He Wants?

While the UFC typically wouldn’t book a rematch like this between a fighter who was finished in an interim title bout, there are a few things going in Pereira’s favor that make it possible.

First, the fight was controversial, since Pereira was finished shortly after Gane hurt him with illegal strikes to the back of the head.

Second, Aspinall is out right now, so the UFC heavyweight division needs to keep on moving, and a rematch between Pereira and Gane for the interim belt can happen while the champ is out.

And third, Pereira has done the UFC plenty of favors in the past when he took fights on short notice to help the promotion out. Now, it could be time for the UFC to return the favor and give Pereira the fight that he wants.