Alex Pereira Claps Back at ‘Idiots’ Who Say He Has Weak Chin

UFC heavyweight Alex Pereira clapped back at the “idiots” who think that he has a weak chin because he was knocked out in his last fight.

Against Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250, Pereira suffered a brutal second-round TKO loss, the second knockout loss of his UFC career after having previously been knocked out by Israel Adesanya at middleweight.

While some are questioning the Brazilian’s ability to take a punch, particularly against the big bombs at heavyweight, Pereira thinks they are fools.

Alex Pereira Calls Out ‘Idiots’ Who Question His Chin

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Pereira called out the “idiots” who are questioning his chin.

“The fools that say that I cannot take a punch, I can call them a bunch of idiots… People ask why I care about people below me, and I say I see everyone as equals, but maybe I should start looking at myself a little higher,” Pereira said.

Alex Pereira’s Chin Will Get Tested at UFC 335

If you are one of the fans who think that Pereira has a weak chin, then you will get to see it tested when he battles knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335, the promotion’s year-end card.

Pavlovich has the death touch in his fists, so if he can connect on Pereira’s chin, there is a very real chance that the Brazilian could get knocked out for a second straight fight.

To that end, Pereira admitted that this matchup against Pavlovich is a tougher one than a matchup against Josh Hokit, who is fighting Gane for the belt at UFC 334, would have been.

Pereira, by the way, is still upset that the UFC did not give him the title shot.

“What got me more upset at that time because they told me that I was possibly going to fight again for the belt or fight Hokit, and then none of that happened… Coming from a loss, fighting Hokit would be much easier for me than fighting Pavlovich,” Pereira said.

Pereira returns to the Octagon at UFC 335 on December 12 against Pavlovich in a five-round heavyweight co-main event for a likely title shot.