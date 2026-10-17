UFC Legend Accuses ‘Spoiled’ Alex Pereira of Skipping the Line

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has accused heavyweight superstar Alex Pereira of skipping the line in his pursuit of a third UFC title.

Pereira was upset that the UFC did not give him an immediate rematch against UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, choosing instead to go with Josh Hokit in the UFC 334 main event.

The Brazilian aimed at UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, whom he said was pushing a narrative for Pereira to not get the rematch with Gane.

According to Cejudo, it’s all part of Pereira being “spoiled.”

Henry Cejudo Takes Aim at Alex Pereira

Speaking on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Cejudo took a shot at Pereira, suggesting that he’s spoiled and gets opportunities that other fighters don’t get.

“It’s part of him being a bit spoiled. Alex, I’m not picking on you, I’m just seeing what has been done with you, and how you skip lines. You’ve skipped the line long enough. You had your opportunity against Ciryl Gane, and you lost. Yeah, there were illegal blows, I do agree with you on that. But that jab from Ciryl Gane wobbled you,” Cejudo said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Ciryl Gane was just keeping it on his feet. We kind of saw where the fight was more likely going. It’s your first debut at heavyweight. It is what it is. To be upset after not having a fight at heavyweight and then getting a shot to fight for the interim title at the White House, there’s no complaining here. I feel like you need to win at least two or three more to fight for the title. I think there’s a lot of people in line.”

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Alex Pereira Chasing UFC History

Maybe the reason why Pereira was so upset that he didn’t get an immediate rematch against Gane is that he is chasing UFC history by trying to become the first fighter in UFC history to win a belt in three different weight classes.

Now that Hokit has gotten the title shot, Pereira instead has to wait, and he has to get past Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 in December, a very difficult matchup.