Alex Pereira Responds After Jon Jones Takes Aim Following His Loss to Ciryl Gane

Alex Pereira clapped back at Jon Jones after the former UFC heavyweight champion appeared to take aim at him. Pereira lost a 2nd round TKO to Ciryl Gane in the co-main event of UFC Freedom 250.

The Brazilian attempted to make history by becoming the first-ever three-division UFC champion. He vacated his light heavyweight title and moved up heavyweight in order to do so. However, ‘Poatan’ was unsuccessful and Gane will now face Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout instead.

Following Pereira’s loss, Jones posted a video on social media in which he appeared to take a jab at the Brazilian. Much was made about ‘Poatan’ possibly being in the GOAT conversation had he became a three-division champion. Those discussions may have upset ‘Bones.’

Alex Pereira Responds to Jon Jones’ Video

Alex Pereira was not happy after his TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250. He accused Gane of being a dirty fighter after repeated strikes to the back of his head. The Brazilian also took aim at referee Herb Dean for not enforcing the rules and protecting him.

Pereira later shifted his focus to Jones. He admitted that he was quite surprised that ‘Bones’ took a jab at him the way he did.

‘Poatan’ noted that he has always been respectful toward Jones and cordial in all their interactions.

“To be honest, I was very surprised. If I was one of the guys that provoked [Jones] then lose, and then he goes and says something, then I’d understand,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “But I’ve never spoken bad about Jon Jones. I’ve respected [him]. Many people ask, ‘Alex, do you consider yourself the best?’ Ask him to show me one time, me talking in an interview saying that I’m the best.”

He continued:

“I don’t know if you consider me [the best]. Okay, if not, still okay. I make my money. I’m making history and if you think that, I’m not gonna decide that.”

Pereira Surprised Jones Took Aim at Him

Pereira said he was surprised Jones would even take aim at him, particularly after a loss. He noted that ‘Bones’ was basically kicking him while he was down to try and prove a point.

“I don’t understand why he did that in a difficult time like this. For the athlete, nobody wants to lose. In a moment so difficult, he decided to provoke someone who’s never provoked him,” Pereira said.

Pereira emphasized that it was a stark contrast to when the roles were reversed.

“When he was going through a difficult time, what I did is to send him support. Nobody is the same. Everyone thinks in their own way,” he said. “I’ve always spoken well about him. I didn’t say he was the best but that he was one of the best. He can be considered the best. I’m not gonna go back and forth on that discussion.”

While he was caught off guard by Jones’ video, Pereira clarified that he will still keep him in high regard.