Alex Pereira Could Get Next Title Shot, Says UFC Hall of Famer

Alex Pereira could get the next UFC heavyweight title shot against Ciryl Gane, according to UFC Hall of Famer Chris Weidman.

With Tom Aspinall vacating his belt, Gane will soon be promoted to undisputed champion, and it will be interesting to see how he fights in his first title defense, as there are several contenders vying for their crack at the crown.

If you ask Weidman, however, Pereira is very much in the mix for the next title shot despite the fact that he was knocked out by Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June in their interim title bout.

Chris Weidman Thinks Alex Pereira Could Get Title Shot

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Weidman explained why he thinks Pereira could be next in line for Gane’s belt.

“How do we define rightful contender? So, Pereira is the biggest star; he’s still the biggest star. He just lost, I know. If we’re going off rightful, he probably shouldn’t get the opportunity, but I think he’s probably the frontrunner to get a rematch. … I’m against that too, but I think that’s just the way the sport is now. They want to see the biggest fights – the biggest, most exciting fights for the belt,” Weidman said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Pereira recently posted a photo of himself with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell where he had a massive grin on his face, so it seems very likely that he got good news from the UFC in regards to getting the next title shot against Gane, although absolutely nothing has been confirmed from the UFC’s end, even in regards to a statement on Aspinall vacating.

Josh Hokit Also an Option

While Weidman believes that Pereira is the frontrunner to fight Gane, he also admitted that rising star Josh Hokit is in the running.

“Josh Hokit, he had two big moments in a row. Derrick Lewis is not ranked very high, very good matchup for him. He went out there and got the finish, and then the Curtis Blaydes fight was one of the Fights of the Year. So, he had the two best moments,” Weidman said.