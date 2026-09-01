Alex Pereira’s Sister Gets DWCS Fight to Get UFC Contract

Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, has received a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series to get into the UFC.

According to Brazilian MMA reporter Leo Guimaraes, Aline Pereira will fight Smilla Sundell on the DWCS card set for October 13 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“EXCLUSIVE: I was able to confirm that Aline Pereira, sister of Alex Poatan, has been scheduled to fight on the Contender Series on October 13. The plan is for the Brazilian to face Smilla Sundell,” Guimaraes wrote on his X.

Aline Pereira Is Coming off a Win in MVP MMA

Pereira is 35 years old (she will be 36 by the time the fight takes place), and she is just 3-2 in MMA, which isn’t a great record, but she obviously has the family name.

Plus, she is coming off a split-decision win over Jade Masson-Wong at MVP MMA 1 in May, which was her highest-profile victory in MMA to date.

A former LFA fighter, Pereira is still relatively new to MMA, having made her debut in the sport in 2022.

She has also competed for Karate Combat, going 3-0 in that organization, and she also has a 6-2 record in kickboxing, with high-level experience in that sport.

Wth Alex Pereira being one of the UFC‘s biggest stars, it’s an easy sell for the organization to bring in his little sister.

Now, let’s see if she can win her fight on DWCS and impress the boss.

Smilla Sundell Is a Top WMMA Prospect

Sundell is just 21 years old, and she comes to DWCS with a high pedigree, as she is a high-level Muay Thai fighter who previously competed for ONE Championship.

In Muay Thai, Sundell holds an impressive 36-5-1 record with 23 wins by knockout.

This year, Sundell made the transition to mixed martial arts, and she is 2-0 so far with two wins by knockout, fighting for Tuff-N-Uff in Las Vegas.

The Swede is an incredibly talented young fighter, and she will have a big size advantage in this fight against Pereira.

Although Sundell doesn’t have as much pro experience as Pereira, look for her to be the favorite to win this fight.