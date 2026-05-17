Jade Masson-Wong Issues Statement After Split Decision Loss

Women’s MMA standout Jade Masson-Wong issued a statement following her split decision loss to Aline Pereira at MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano.

Masson-Wong was on the wrong end of a split decision defeat to Pereira on the preliminary card of MVP MMA, which we aired live here on Heavy.

The fight was extremely competitive despite the lopsided, pre-fight betting odds that had Pereira as a -500 favorite heading into the bout. Despite Masson-Wong being a +350 underdog, the French Canadian proved how tough and gritty she was by taking the fight the distance and nearly winning on the judges’ scorecards. In the end, however, the judges went with Pereira, giving her 29-28, 27-30, and 29-28 scorecards for the victory.

Jade Masson-Wong Issues Statement After Loss

Taking to her social media the day after the fight, Masson-Wong issued a statement on her loss.

“What an amazing week @rondarousey @ginajcarano I’m so grateful for everything that just happened @francisngannou @blackwidowborga I love my life @mostvaluablepromotions,” Masson-Wong wrote on Instagram, while adding a variety of photos from fight week.

Masson-Wong was one of four women on this card, along with her opponent Pereira and the headliners, women’s MMA pioneers Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano. Overall, it was a big night for the sport and for women’s MMA, especially, and Masson-Wong was glad to be a part of it, even though she came out on the wrong end of a split decision.

What’s Next for Jade Masson-Wong and Aline Pereira?

The loss for Masson-Wong is a slight setback in her MMA career, but since it was a close fight and took place on such a grand stage, it likely will earn her more opportunities in the near future.

If MVP MMA does another card, like they have suggested they will do, then Masson-Wong could very well be a part of the event. She is a popular fighter due to both her looks and fighting style, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the promotion invited her back for another event in the future. She also earned a decent payday, walking home with at least $40,000 of pre-tax disclosed pay.

As for Pereira, this is a big win for her over a tough veteran, and it could earn her a call to the UFC, even though it was only a split decision.

Remember, this is UFC superstar Alex Pereira’s sister, so she has an “in” that not many other fighters have with the UFC. Most likely, Pereira would have to go through Dana White’s Contender Series to earn a UFC contract, since she is very green in the sport with only five professional fights. But if she were signed directly to the UFC, it wouldn’t be a complete shock at all, just based on her family lineage.

That being said, she would probably do well to get some more experience on these types of events before she gets a UFC contract. Against Masson-Wong, Pereira did show good striking, as she always does. But she was taken down and controlled at multiple points during the fight, so that’s going to be problematic if she does make it to the UFC, where everyone will try to take her down.