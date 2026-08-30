Alex Perez Issues Statement Following Loss at UFC Shanghai

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Sumudaerji at UFC Shanghai.

This was a rematch between the two rivals after their first fight back at UFC Macau in May ended in a No Contest due to a low blow that left Perez unable to continue.

Three months later, they ran the fight back, but although it was a close bout, ultimately, Sumudearji had a higher work rate and won a close 29-28 decision on all three judges’ scorecards.

Alex Perez Reacts to UFC Shanghai Defeat

Taking to his social media following the loss, Perez shared his reaction to his disappointing defeat at UFC Shanghai against Sumudearji.

“All glory to God; without him, this would not be possible. Congratulations to my opponent. It wasn’t my night; no excuses. I felt amazing. Camp was great. I want to say thank you to everyone who has had my back: wife, son, family, friends, coaches, teammates, and thank you, China. The fans here are amazing. I’ll be back better than ever. This isn’t the end. I appreciate all the support and all the hate. Without you guys, I wouldn’t be able to do what I love. See you soon,” Perez wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Alex Perez After UFC Shanghai?

Perez has had an up-and-down 2026, to say the least.

In January, Perez knocked out Charles Johnson at UFC 324, but he missed weight for that fight.

In May, he had the No Contest against Sumudaerji, and then in August, he lost the rematch.

It is possible that, since there are still four months left this year, Perez could get one more fight in before 2026 is up, but 2027 seems to be a more likely return date for the veteran flyweight.

When he does return, look for Perez to fight someone ranked in the bottom half of the top 15 at 125 lbs or perhaps someone who is looking to break into the rankings.

He is still a very tough out at flyweight, and he proved that against Johnson earlier this year, but a lack of consistency has hurt him recently.