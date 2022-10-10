Major Name Is ‘Official’ Back-Up Fighter for UFC Lightweight Title Fight

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently said he’s the “official” replacement fighter for the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira and Makhachev are set to battle for the vacant 155-pound strap at UFC 280 on October 22 (October 23 local time) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. And if one doesn’t make it to the Octagon, the 145-pound king will be there to try and become the fifth-ever simultaneous two-division UFC champion.

That’s what Volkanovski announced in a recent tweet. “It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!” Volkanovski wrote. “See you all in Abu Dhabi.”

The Great also shared a YouTube video from his channel where he spoke more about the apparent appointment by the UFC.

“We’re locked in as a back-up fighter,” Volkanovski said. “I’ve been calling for it. I’ve said I’ve wanted it. Just had to make sure the hand was all good. So, we’re all good. We’re locked in. We’ve got clearance to fight.

“The UFC’s on board. Everyone’s on board. So, I’ll be at UFC 280 to make weight and I’m looking forward to it. Let’s see what happens. If someone doesn’t make it, I’m there to save the day. If not, at least I’m locked in as the next guy to fight for that lightweight title. And that’s that.”

At the time of this writing, the UFC has yet to officially announce Volkanovski as the back-up fighter.

Volkanovski Called for an Immediate Lightweight Title Fight After His Latest 145-Pound Title Defense

Volkanovski has been very vocal about his desire to earn a second divisional belt. And after his most recent featherweight title defense – a dominant unanimous decision over Max Holloway at UFC 276 in July – Volkanovski called his shot.

“Max Holloway is an absolute beast,” Volkanovski said to Joe Rogan inside the cage (h/t MMA Fighting). “I just proved to you that I want to be in this Octagon as much as possible. I want to be busy. I want to move up and go for double champ and I’ll keep two divisions busy.

“Charles [Oliveira], whoever gets that belt, no disrespect, I’d love to move up, get that double champ status.”

The lightweight title became vacant after then-champ Oliveira missed the 155-pound limit in May for his UFC 274 clash with Justin Gaethje. “Do Bronx” went on to take out Gaethje within the first round, but instead of wracking up his third title defense, the belt remain vacated.

Oliveira will look to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion in less than two weeks by besting Makhachev.

Volkanovski Is Undefeated in the UFC, Boasts Wins Over Several Notable Names

Volkanovski has been utterly impressive inside the Octagon, earning four consecutive featherweight title defenses since taking Holloway’s strap in December 2019 at UFC 245

He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 25-1, which includes 12 wins via KO/TKO and three by submission.

He’s remained undefeated in his 12 Octagon appearances, beating the likes of Holloway three times, former UFC 145-pound king Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.