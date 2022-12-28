Champ Alexander Volkanovski Says Motivation Has Changed for UFC 284

Current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has the opportunity to become a “champ-champ” in February. Still, his primary motivation is being the man to halt lightweight king Islam Makhachev’s dominant run at UFC 284 on February 11 in Perth, Australia.

Makhachev became the 155-pound champion in October when he dismantled Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. And he made the fight look easy like he has for most of his 23-1 professional mixed martial arts career.

His striking, along with his patented Dagestani wrestling, has earned Makhachev an 11-fight win streak.

And for his first title defense, Makhachev will battle Volkanovski, the athlete who currently holds the No. 1 spot in the official UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Defeating Makhachev Is All Volkanovski Is Thinking About

Well, Volkanovski said to Michael Bisping on a recent episode of the “Believe You Me” podcast that becoming the fighter to stop the Russian-born champion’s momentum and reign is the main motivator getting him out of bed in the morning.

“No disrespect to them, but that’s why this fight is so big to me,” Volkanovski said (h/t MMA Fighting). “It’s the Dagestani wrestling, no one can figure this out, they’re on a roll and all that. Khabib’s there. Islam, what he’s been doing his last few fights. All that. I was chasing the champ-champ, that’s what motivated me before I knew who I was fighting. As soon as Islam won and the people talked, something was just like, bang, that’s all that I cared about is taking out Islam.

“It wasn’t even disrespect. All that stuff just made this fight so much bigger. Me accomplishing this goal — not only the champ-champ, it’s obviously going to be incredible, having two belts — but not just that. It’s, while doing that, taking out someone like Islam. Especially being a featherweight going to move up to lightweight, then fighting not only any lightweight, you’re going to Dagestani-wrestling Islam who’s known to just walk and control and throw around all these lightweights. ‘How’s Alex going to deal with that?’

“This just makes when I get my hand raised, it just makes it so much bigger. So that’s what’s motivating me right now, the fight itself. It’s going to be extra special getting both belts on them shoulders, but [also] who I’m taking out in the process.”

Volkanovski Says He’s ‘Twice the Fighter’ He Was Since His Last Outing

Volkanovski turned in arguably the most impressive performance of his 25-1 pro career at UFC 276 in July when he silenced the doubters by dominating Max Holloway en route to his third decision win over the former 145-pound king.

And according to “The Great,” he’s “twice the fighter” he was when he bested Holloway in the trilogy.

“Do I think this is going to be easy? No,” Volkanovski said of beating Makhachev. “Does it need a lot of preparation? Yeah, it does, definitely. It is a challenge. But just because it’s a challenge, should I protect my record, protect this pound-for-pound spot, do all this? Nah.

“Take it on. It’s going to make you a better fighter, and honestly, I’ve still got under eight weeks left and I’m already twice the fighter I was, just because of how I’m taking this fight. I’m stronger than I’ve ever been.”